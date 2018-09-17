Monday Night Football odds: Bears vs. Seahawks picks by proven expert who is 56-30 on NFL totals

The Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks lost their Week 1 games by a combined four points. Now the teams face off on Monday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. The latest Bears vs. Seahawks odds have the Bears favored by 4.5 points, up two from where the line opened. The over-under has also moved from an open of 43.5 down to 42.5. Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin will be sidelined with a knee injury and Chicago just blew a 20-point lead against the Packers, so before you make any Seahawks vs. Bears picks, you'll want to hear what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney is saying.

Tierney is a national sportswriter who has covered seven Super Bowls and he has an extreme gift for picking NFL over-unders. Tierney has been crushing the books on these picks for two-plus years now, going an astonishing 56-30 since the beginning of the 2016 season. Those who have followed his picks have seen massive returns.

In Week 1, he picked up where he left off last season, going 4-0 on NFL total plays for SportsLine members, and he's 7-1 in his last eight NFL picks overall. He started the season by picking the under (45) on the Thursday night Falcons-Eagles opener -- a game that produced just 30 points -- and also nailed the over on Steelers-Browns and the Under on Rams-Raiders.

Tierney has analyzed every matchup, every trend and every angle for Monday Night Football and locked in his strong over-under pick.

Tierney knows the Bears' defense shut down the Packers in the first half in Week 1. Chicago built a 20-0 lead before falling back on its heels when Rodgers returned in the second half. Khalil Mack, acquired in a trade with the Raiders, was as advertised. The edge rusher had a memorable debut with the Bears, with a forced fumble and pick-six, each off DeShone Kizer. Seattle gave up six sacks last week, which could mean a huge night for Mack and company, keeping the total low.

Baldwin was injured in Week 1 and will miss Monday's game, further hampering Wilson's efforts in the aerial attack. Baldwin has three straight seasons with at least 75 catches and seven touchdowns.

There's no guarantee the game goes Under, however, despite a strong Bears defense and a Seahawks team that could struggle to move the ball.

Seattle's offense generated just 306 total yards, but Russell Wilson still nearly led the Seahawks to the win, going for 298 yards and three TDs. Bears second-year QB Mitchell Trubisky played conservatively, throwing for 171 yards, no TDs and no INTs with his new receiving corps. One week under their belts may allow the offense to open up.

And while Chicago's defense dominated in the first half at Lambeau, it was torched by Rodgers after the break for 273 passing yards. If Wilson and the Seahawks found something from that game to exploit and can avoid the turnovers, Seattle can certainly pile up the points.

If each team scores as many points as it did in Week 1, the Over hits with points to spare.

Tierney has evaluated all of these circumstances and knows there's a huge x-factor that ultimately determines whether Seahawks-Bears goes over or under.

So which side of the Seahawks-Bears total should you back on Monday? And what x-factor sends the game over or under? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Tierney's huge over-under pick, all from the famed sportswriter riding a 56-30 streak on NFL totals.