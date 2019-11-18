Monday Night Football odds: Chargers vs. Chiefs picks, best predictions from expert who's 36-19

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to bounce back from a loss last week at Tennessee when they take on the rival Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. With the 35-32 loss to the Titans last week, the Chiefs (6-4) are now 1-3 against the AFC South this season and 5-1 against everyone else. But Kansas City is 3-0-1 against the spread in its last four Monday Night Football games. Meanwhile, the Chargers (4-6) are in danger of missing the playoffs after going 12-4 last season and reaching the AFC divisional round. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a six-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Chiefs odds, up two from the opener, and the over-under for total points scored is 53. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Chargers picks and Monday Night Football predictions, you should see what SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Last year he went 61-47 in the NFL, and this year he's even hotter. Entering Week 11, Hartstein was a scorching 36-19 against the spread this season, a 65.4 percent cash rate that's returned nearly $1,500 to $100 bettors.

In addition, Hartstein is 4-1 in his last five against the spread picks involving the Chargers. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, Hartstein has locked in on Chiefs vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football. Visit SportsLine now to see what he's picking.

Hartstein knows Kansas City has one of the most potent offenses in the league. The Chiefs lead the NFL in passing yards per game (313.9) and rank third in total offense (404.7) after 10 weeks. They also have the league's fifth-best scoring offense at 28.4 points per game.

Hartstein also has factored in that Kansas City has dominated the series against the Chargers recently. In fact, the Chiefs have won nine of the last 10 meetings between the teams. The average score over that span has been Kansas City 28, Los Angeles 17.

Even so, Kansas City isn't guaranteed to cover the Chiefs vs. Chargers spread on Monday Night Football.

Hartstein also knows that new offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has sparked Los Angeles' offense. In the last two games under Steichen, who replaced former coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, the Chargers have averaged 378.5 total yards and 25.0 points. In the eight previous games under Whisenhunt, the team averaged 350.6 yards and 19.6 points.

In addition, Hartstein has taken into account that Los Angeles will be facing one of the league's worst run defenses. The Chiefs are allowing 148.1 rushing yards per game, second-most in the NFL. That bodes well for running back Melvin Gordon, who has 188 rushing yards and is averaging 4.5 yards per carry over the last two games.

