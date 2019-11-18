Monday Night Football odds: Chargers vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from expert who's 36-19

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will head to Mexico City for the first time when the two AFC West rivals collide at Estadio Azteca on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs are coming off a 35-32 loss last week at Tennessee and are 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four Monday Night Football games. Meanwhile, the Chargers (4-6) trail the Chiefs by two games in the division after losing last week to the Raiders. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a five-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Chiefs odds after the line opened at 3.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 53. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Chargers picks or Monday Night Football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Last year he went 61-47 in the NFL, and this year he's even hotter. Entering Week 11, Hartstein was a scorching 36-19 against the spread this season, a 65.4 percent cash rate that's returned nearly $1,500 to $100 bettors.

In addition, Hartstein is 4-1 in his last five against the spread picks involving the Chargers. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, Hartstein has locked in on Chiefs vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football. Visit SportsLine now to see what he's picking.

Hartstein knows Kansas City has one of the most potent offenses in the league. The Chiefs lead the NFL in passing yards per game (313.9) and rank third in total offense (404.7) after 10 weeks. They also have the league's fifth-best scoring offense at 28.4 points per game.

Hartstein also has factored in that Kansas City has dominated the series against the Chargers recently. In fact, the Chiefs have won nine of the last 10 meetings between the teams. The average score over that span has been Kansas City 28, Los Angeles 17.

Even so, Kansas City isn't guaranteed to cover the Chiefs vs. Chargers spread on Monday Night Football.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is trending in the right direction. In his first three games after returning from his contract holdout, Gordon had not averaged more than 2.6 yards per carry in any game. But in Week 8, he averaged 3.9 and scored his first touchdown. In Week 9, he averaged 4.0 yards per carry and added two more scores. Last week, he had by far his best game of the season with 133 total yards, including 108 and a touchdown on the ground.

In addition, Los Angeles enters the game as the more desperate team. At 4-6, the Chargers likely need to win out in order to stay relevant in the NFL playoff picture. With their final three games coming against Minnesota, Oakland and Kansas City, Monday's game is nearly a must-win spot for Los Angeles.

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning over, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

So who wins Chargers vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Mexico City? And which crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Chiefs spread to jump on Monday, all from the acclaimed expert who is a scorching 36-19 this season.