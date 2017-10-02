Monday Night Football odds: Chiefs-Redskins pick from expert who rules MNF

Week 4 of the NFL season ends Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium with the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs hosting the 2-1 Washington Redskins.



The line is Chiefs -7, meaning Vegas expects Kansas City to win by seven points. It opened at -8, but growing confidence in the Redskins after their huge win over the Raiders last week pushed it down.



The Over/Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, stands at 49.5.



The Chiefs are the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL. Led by a solid defense, veteran quarterback Alex Smith, and a pair of electric playmakers in receiver Tyreek Hill and rookie running back Kareem Hunt, Kansas City moved to 3-0 last week with a convincing 24-10 road victory over the Chargers.



The Redskins, meanwhile, have bounced back nicely from a season-opening loss to the Eagles with two straight wins. Last week's huge 27-10 Sunday night victory over the Raiders proved Washington will contend in the NFC East this year.



