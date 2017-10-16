'Monday Night Football' odds: Colts-Titans pick from expert who's 9-3 on Colts games

Week 6 of the NFL season ends in Nashville with the Tennessee Titans hosting the Indianapolis Colts on "Monday Night Football."



The Titans are favored by 7.5, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48, down one from where it opened. Concerns about the availability of Titans QB Marcus Mariota kept this game off the board at most books until yesterday.



Before you make any bets on Titans-Colts, you'll want to hear what SportsLine Stat Geek R.J. White has to say.



An advanced stat guru, White has his finger on the Colts' pulse. In Week 5, he told SportsLine readers to hammer the Colts -1.5 at home against the San Francisco 49ers. The result: Colts 26, 49ers 23.



It was his third straight win for or against the Colts this season. And he's an amazing 9-3 on Indianapolis games dating back to last year.



Part of his success: White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He finished in the top two percent in the nation's most prestigious handicapping contest and understands when NFL spreads are wrong. He's SportsLine's top NFL expert this season.



Now, he's going for 10-3 on Colts picks, and he's sharing his strong "Monday Night Football" play over at SportsLine.



White knows the Colts have beaten the Titans 11 straight times. The last time Tennessee won was six years ago in Nashville.



After a slow start, the Colts have averaged 25 points over their last three games. Receiver T.Y. Hilton is fifth in receiving yards at 466 and likely leaps into second after Monday's game. He's third in yards per game (93.2) and fourth in yards per catch (19.4 yards). He's a threat to score any time he touches the football.



But just because the Colts have the Titans' number doesn't mean they cover.



White knows the Titans are explosive with a healthy Mariota, who has six total touchdowns this season. Despite the injury to their QB, the Titans are still in the top half of the league in points per game (22.0) and rank seventh in rushing yards (124.8).



And if you take out last week's 10-point dud against a Dolphins team that just beat the Falcons in Atlanta, the Titans are averaging 25 per game. Meanwhile, Colts QB Jacoby Brissett only has one multi-TD game this season, and that came against the Browns.



Given the uncertainty surrounding Mariota's health, it's no surprise White is leaning toward the Under, but what about the spread, which he has made his name picking?



He knows there's a critical stat no one is thinking about that ultimately determines the point spread winner for Colts-Titans. And renowned Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White agrees with him.



So which side should you back in Colts-Titans on "Monday Night Football?" Visit SportsLine now to see what critical stat determines which side of Colts-Titans you need to be all over, all from the expert who has gone 9-3 on Colts picks, and find out.