Monday Night Football odds: Cowboys vs. Giants picks, top predictions from expert who's 22-12 on Dallas games

The Dallas Cowboys will try to continue their recent dominance over the New York Giants when the two NFC East rivals meet on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys (4-3) are looking for their sixth straight victory over the Giants, and only one of the previous five games was decided by fewer than seven points. Dallas won the first meeting between the teams this season, 35-17 in Week 1, but that was with Eli Manning at the helm for New York. Meanwhile, the Giants (2-6) are riding a four-game losing streak and sit in third place in the division. Both teams covered in their last game, and kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5. Before you make any Giants vs. Cowboys picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's top Dallas expert, Emory Hunt, has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective. In addition, Hunt has his finger on the pulse of the Cowboys. In fact, he is 22-12 all-time on against the spread picks involving Dallas. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Hunt has analyzed Cowboys vs. Giants from every possible angle.

Hunt knows that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a history of success against the Giants. In his last five starts against New York, Prescott is 5-0 with 1,552 pass yards, 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions. His quarterback rating is 120.5. In the teams' first meeting in Week 1, he passed for 405 yards and four touchdowns with a perfect QB rating of 158.3.

In addition, Hunt has factored in that Dallas has a history of success coming off its bye week. Since the bye week was introduced in 1990, the Cowboys are 20-10 in their first game after a bye. That includes a 12-7 record in road contests.

But just because Dallas has New York's number does not guarantee it will cover the Cowboys vs. Giants spread on Monday Night Football.

That's because New York quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off arguably his best game as a pro. Eight days ago at Detroit, Jones set career highs with 28 completions, 41 attempts and four touchdown passes. He also threw for 322 yards, which was 14 yards shy of his career best.

In addition, wide receiver Golden Tate has emerged as Jones' go-to receiver since returning from his four-game suspension to start the season. Over the last four games, Tate has led the team with 23 receptions, 280 receiving yards and one touchdown.

