Monday Night Football odds: Dolphins vs. Steelers picks, predictions from expert who's 7-2 on Miami games

The Week 8 NFL schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field. The Steelers (2-4) are coming off their bye week. Prior to the week off, Pittsburgh beat the Chargers, 24-17, to avoid the team's worst start to a season since 1988. The Steelers remain in third place in the AFC North, 2.5 games behind the division-leading Ravens. Meanwhile, the Dolphins (0-6) have lost nine straight games dating to last season. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 14-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Steelers odds, and the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43.5. Before you make any Steelers vs. Dolphins picks, you need to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Last year, he went 61-47 on all of his NFL picks, and he's even hotter this year, going 28-14 on NFL picks against the spread. In addition, Hartstein is 7-2 in his last nine picks involving the Dolphins. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Steelers vs. Dolphins on Monday Night Football. He's sharing that pick only at SportsLine.

Hartstein knows that Pittsburgh has a major edge in turnover ratio. The Steelers have 15 takeaways this season, which is tied for second in the league, and have turned the ball over just eight times. Meanwhile, the Dolphins rank last in the league in turnover margin at minus-11, with 13 giveaways on offense and just two takeaways on defense.

In addition, Hartstein has factored in that Pittsburgh is facing one of the worst offenses in the league. Miami is averaging just 10.5 points a game, which is tied for the fewest in the NFL. The Dolphins also are producing just 258.7 total yards per game. Only the Jets are worse after seven weeks.

Even so, Pittsburgh isn't guaranteed to cover the Steelers vs. Dolphins spread on Monday Night Football.

Miami has played significantly better in the last two weeks. Over the first four games of the season, the Dolphins lost by an average of 34.3 points per game. In the last two games, a 17-16 loss to Washington and a 31-21 loss at Buffalo, that average dropped to 5.5 points.

In addition, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has had success leading the offense recently. Over the team's past five quarters, Fitzpatrick has led the Miami to five touchdowns. By contrast, in the Dolphins' first 19 quarters, with quarterback Josh Rosen seeing twice as many snaps as Fitzpatrick, Miami scored only two touchdowns.

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

So who wins Dolphins vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Dolphins vs. Steelers spread to jump on, all from the senior analyst who is 7-2 on picks involving Miami.