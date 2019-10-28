Monday Night Football odds: Dolphins vs. Steelers picks, predictions from top expert who's 7-2 on Miami games

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the winless Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Heinz Field. In addition to being favored, the Steelers are getting an important player back from injury just in time for the game. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, who has not played since being knocked out of the team's Oct. 6 loss to Baltimore with a concussion, will start for Pittsburgh (2-4). Rudolph had been forced into the lineup because of the season-ending elbow injury to Ben Roethlisberger. Meanwhile, the Dolphins (0-6) have lost nine straight games dating back to last season and the team turned from Josh Rosen to journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 14-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Steelers odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 43.5, up a half-point from the opening line. Before you make any Steelers vs. Dolphins picks and NFL predictions, you have to see who SportsLine's resident Miami expert, Larry Hartstein, is backing.

Hartstein has factored in that Rudolph has a strong matchup against a vulnerable Miami defense. The Dolphins have pressured quarterbacks on just 17.2 percent of dropbacks, the worst rate in the NFL. That bodes well for the Steelers and Rudolph, who has the league's fourth-highest touchdown rate (6.7 percent of attempts) when not being pressured.

In addition, Hartstein knows that the Steelers will face a Dolphins offense that has been unable to protect its quarterbacks. Josh Rosen has been hit or sacked on 36.7 percent of his pass plays this season, second highest in the NFL. Ryan Fitzpatrick has been hit or sacked on 27.9 percent of his pass plays, which is the fourth-most. Pittsburgh, which ranks sixth in the league in sacks (20) after seven weeks, should be able to get plenty of pressure on Monday.

Even so, Pittsburgh isn't guaranteed to cover the Steelers vs. Dolphins spread on Monday Night Football.

Miami has played significantly better in the last two weeks. Over the first four games of the season, the Dolphins lost by an average of 34.3 points per game. In the last two games, a 17-16 loss to Washington and a 31-21 loss at Buffalo, that average dropped to 5.5 points.

In addition, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has had success leading the offense recently. Over the team's past five quarters, Fitzpatrick has led the Miami to five touchdowns. By contrast, in the Dolphins' first 19 quarters, with quarterback Josh Rosen seeing twice as many snaps as Fitzpatrick, Miami scored only two touchdowns.

