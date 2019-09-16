Monday Night Football odds: Jets vs. Browns picks, predictions from expert who's 7-1 on Cleveland games

The NFL's most hyped team of the offseason, the Cleveland Browns, will try to rebound from an embarrassing loss in the season-opener when they play the New York Jets on Monday Night Football from MetLife Stadium. Last week against the Tennessee Titans, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions and was sacked five times, and Cleveland (0-1) committed 18 penalties in a 43-13 blowout loss. Also in Week 1, the Jets (0-1) blew a 16-point second-half lead and lost, 17-16, to Buffalo. On Monday Night Football, they'll be without quarterback Sam Darnold, who has mono. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Jets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Jets vs. Browns picks of your own, be sure to listen to the Monday Night Football predictions from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine projection model. Last season, he nailed 26 of 37 of his NFL picks against the spread, an incredible 70 percent success rate. And he is on an amazing run in games involving the Browns. Dating to September 2017, Oh is 7-1 on against the spread picks involving the Browns. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Oh knows that, despite its debacle against the Titans, Cleveland still has a plethora of talent offensively. Though he was unsteady in the season-opener, Mayfield is coming off a season in which he completed 63.8 percent of his passes and threw 27 touchdowns as a rookie despite not starting the first three games. Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has four 1,000-yard seasons in five years in the NFL and forms a dangerous pass-catching duo alongside Jarvis Landry. Running back Nick Chubb ran for 996 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie last year.

In addition, Oh has factored in that, on paper, the Browns should have one of the top defensive lines this season. Former No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett is a freak rushing off the edge. Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson, both acquired in the offseason, give Cleveland another presence off the edge and a force in the middle, respectively.

Even so, Cleveland is no guarantee to cover the Browns vs. Jets spread on Monday Night Football.

Oh also knows that the Jets forced four turnovers against the Bills. Quarterback Josh Allen tossed two interceptions and lost two fumbles. The swirling defensive intensity should continue on Monday Night Football.

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell had an MRI late in the week, but was deemed good to go for Monday. In his first game after holding out the entire 2018 season, Bell had 17 rushes for 60 yards and added six catches for 32 yards and a score. His versatility was on full display, and he'll be leaned on even more with New York turning to Trevor Siemian at quarterback in relief of Darnold.

