Monday Night Football odds: Jets vs. Browns picks, predictions from proven expert who's 7-1 on Cleveland games

With quarterback Sam Darnold sidelined for multiple weeks with mononucleosis, the New York Jets (0-1) will turn to backup Trevor Siemian for their Monday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns. Siemian, who started a career-high 14 games for the Broncos in 2016, hasn't played in a regular season game since 2017. He'll start for a Jets offense that managed just 223 yards in last week's 17-16 loss to Buffalo. Meanwhile the Browns (0-1), who were the most hyped team of the offseason, will try to rebound from a 43-13 blowout loss to the Titans. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET. After opening as a 2.5-point favorite, Cleveland is now a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Browns odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.

Last season, he nailed 26 of 37 of his NFL picks against the spread, an incredible 70 percent success rate. And he is on an amazing run in games involving the Browns. Dating to September 2017, Oh is 7-1 on against the spread picks involving the Browns.

Now, he has crunched the numbers and generated a strong NFL against the spread pick for Jets vs. Browns.

Oh has factored in that the Browns will know what to expect from the Jets' defense. New York defensive coordinator Gregg Williams served as Cleveland's defensive coordinator the last two seasons and was even interim coach last year after Hue Jackson was fired, guiding the team to a 5-3 record in the eight games. An NFL assistant or head coach since 1990, Williams brings a blitz-happy scheme to the Jets, one which the Browns will know well.

In addition, Oh knows that the absence of Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, greatly helps Cleveland. The physically talented Darnold was positioned to make major strides in his second season, but that will be put on hold. Siemian is a capable backup, but he's no Darnold. And he'll be facing one of the NFL's best defensive lines, led by former No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett, behind an offensive line that gave up four sacks against Buffalo.

Even so, Cleveland is no guarantee to cover the Jets vs. Browns spread on Monday Night Football.

Oh also knows that the Jets forced four turnovers against the Bills. Quarterback Josh Allen tossed two interceptions and lost two fumbles. The swirling defensive intensity should continue on Monday Night Football.

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell had a shoulder MRI late in the week, but is expected to play Monday despite his questionable tag. In his first game after holding out the entire 2018 season, Bell had 17 rushes for 60 yards and added six catches for 32 yards and a score. His versatility was on full display, and he'll be leaned on even more with New York turning to Siemian at quarterback in relief of Darnold.

