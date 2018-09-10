Monday Night Football odds: Jets vs. Lions picks from proven expert who's 28-10 on New York, Detroit games

The New York Jets and Detroit Lions will welcome new eras when they meet on Monday Night Football at 7:10 ET. The Lions are 7-point favorites in the latest Lions vs. Jets odds (they opened at 6.5), and the over-under for total points scored is 44.5, up a half-point from where it opened.

White knows both clubs will be introducing new faces of their franchises. New York will start ballyhooed rookie Sam Darnold at quarterback, while Matt Patricia is making his head coaching debut for Detroit.



Patricia is the former DC for the Patriots, who was hired in an effort to rebuild a defense that ranked No. 27 in the NFL last year (355.8 yards and 23.5 points per game). Detroit didn't make a lot of personnel moves on the defensive side, but it did pick up linebacker Devon Kennard from the Giants. Second-year middle linebacker Jarrad Davis is expected to take a step forward and improve what was one of the league's worst pass rushes.



The Lions are much more settled on the offensive end. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will make his 113th consecutive regular-season start Monday. The Lions addressed their paltry run game (76.3 yards per game, last in the NFL) by drafting Auburn standout Kerryon Johnson and adding LeGarrette Blount in free agency. Wide receiver Golden Tate was No. 7 in the NFL with 92 receptions.



Just because the Lions shored up their run game doesn't mean they can cover on Monday. Stafford will be opposed by Darnold, the much-hyped rookie who will be the youngest quarterback to start Week 1 in the Super Bowl era. In a draft full of talented QBs, the Jets grabbed the former USC star at No. 3 overall in the hopes he will become their coveted franchise quarterback.



Darnold played well in the preseason, prompting the trade of Teddy Bridgewater and the demotion of veteran Josh McCown. Darnold was known for his quick release and accuracy in college and has plenty of weapons like Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa.



The Jets also are looking to bolster a defense that finished No. 25 in the NFL last season with averages of 23.9 points and 352.3 yards allowed. Second-year pro Jamal Adams is seen as a rising star at safety, while Darron Lee is emerging at inside linebacker.



