AFC powerhouses collide on Monday Night Football as the Buffalo Bills (12-3) go on the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) in Week 17. Both clubs are fighting for seeding in the 2022 NFL playoff picture, with Buffalo sitting as the No. 1 seed, while Cincinnati is the third seed. The Bills have won six straight games, beating the Chicago Bears 35-13 last week. On the flip side, Cincinnati is on a seven-game win streak. In Week 16, they knocked off the New England Patriots 22-18.

Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in Cincinnati. Caesars Sportsbook lists Buffalo as the 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 49.5 in the latest Bills vs. Bengals odds. Before making any Bengals vs. Bills picks or NFL predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine's resident Cincinnati expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He is also on a sizzling 48-31-2 run on his last 81 picks in Bengals games, returning almost $1,400 for $100 players.

He's well-known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. White also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed White is way up.

Now, White has set his sights on Bengals vs. Bills and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bills vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -1.5

Bengals vs. Bills over/under: 49.5 points

Bengals vs. Bills money line: Buffalo -120, Cincinnati +100

BUF: Bills are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five games in Week 17

CIN: Bengals are 5-0 ATS in their last five games in January

Bengals vs. Bills picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bills can cover

The Bills are second in the NFL in total offense (402.3) and seventh in passing offense (259.5). They've gone over 400 yards in nine games this season. This unit is led by quarterback Josh Allen, a powerful ball carrier who has a strong throwing arm. Allen (6-foot-5, 237 pounds) is extremely tough to bring down, ranking second on the squad in rushing yards (746) and rushing touchdowns (7).

The two-time Pro Bowl selection is sixth in the league in passing yards (4,029), third in passing touchdowns (32), and second in QBR (70.5). Allen has tossed for 300-plus yards in six games thus far. In the Dec. 17 win over the Miami Dolphins, he threw for 304 yards with four passing touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bengals can cover

The Bengals have one of the best aerial attacks in the NFL. Cincinnati is seventh in the league in total offense (367.4) and fifth in passing offense (269.2). They are also ranked sixth in points per game (26.1). Quarterback Joe Burrow has terrific pocket poise with the ability to fit the ball into tight windows. Burrow likes to push the ball downfield and give his weapons a shot.

The LSU product is second in the NFL in both passing yards (4,260) and passing touchdowns (34). Burrow has thrown for at least 300 yards in five matchups thus far. The 2020 first-overall pick has tossed 2-plus touchdown passes in 11 games this season. On Dec. 18, he went 27-of-39 for 200 yards and four passing touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bengals vs. Bills picks

White has analyzed this matchup from every angle. He's leaning Under on the point total and he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Bills vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bengals vs. Bills spread to back, all from the expert who is an outstanding 48-31 on picks involving Cincinnati, and find out.