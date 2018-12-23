Monday Night Football odds, line: Broncos vs. Raiders picks, predictions from expert who's 10-3 on Denver games

In what might be the final NFL game in Oakland, the Raiders host the division-rival Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from Oakland Alameda Coliseum. The city of Oakland has sued to kick the Raiders out next season ahead of the franchise's 2020 move to Las Vegas. Oakland (3-11) has played well in its last two home games, a win over Pittsburgh and a seven-point loss to Kansas City, while Denver (6-8) must win out to avoid its first back-to-back losing seasons since the early 1970s. Sportsbooks list Denver as a three-point favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 44 in the latest Broncos vs. Raiders odds.

The longtime director of Station Casinos' sportsbooks, Roberts has his finger on the Broncos' pulse: He's 10-3 in his last 13 spread picks for or against Denver, including fading the Broncos (-3) at home in Week 15 against Cleveland.

"The Broncos we saw lose in Week 14 at San Francisco are really who they are," Roberts wrote, urging readers to back Cleveland without hesitation. "They've been decimated with injuries at all positions and the loss at San Francisco was a reflection of trying to patch up the wide receivers, offensive line, linebackers and secondary." The result: Browns 17, Broncos 16 -- an outright upset. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Roberts knows the Broncos bring a fierce pass rush led by Von Miller (14.5 sacks) and Bradley Chubb (12 sacks), who should wreak havoc on Derek Carr. The Raiders' quarterback already has been sacked a career-high 47 times.

Offensively, Denver will rely on a punishing ground game that averages 5.0 yards per carry -- second-best in the NFL. Phillip Lindsay has scored nine touchdowns and averages 5.4 yards per tote. He's the first undrafted rookie to be selected to the Pro Bowl on offense.

But just because Denver can be scary-good defensively doesn't mean the Broncos will cover the Monday Night Football spread in Oakland, which shocked the Steelers 24-21 in its last home game.

The Raiders have covered two straight meetings with Denver and four of the past six. In Week 2, Oakland fell 20-19 at Denver as a 5.5 underdog, covering with ease. Carr, who will look to get the ball out quickly, is completing a career-high 68.4 percent of his throws. He has not been intercepted since Week 5.

Coach Jon Gruden got emotional this week talking about the potential NFL finale at the Coliseum, so you can bet the Raiders will go all-out for their Black Hole supporters.

