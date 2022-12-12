The Arizona Cardinals (4-8) will host the New England Patriots (6-6) in a primetime battle on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals need a win to keep their slim postseason hopes alive. Arizona has struggled of late, losing four of its past five games. Meanwhile, New England is still alive in the AFC playoff picture, and the Patriots are trying to snap a two-game losing streak. Both teams failed to cover last week.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Arizona. Caesars Sportsbook lists New England as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43.5 in the latest Cardinals vs. Patriots odds. Before making any Patriots vs. Cardinals picks or NFL predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine's resident Cardinals expert, Tom Fornelli, has to say.

A CBS Sports writer since 2010, Fornelli has crushed his Arizona selections, going 9-2 on his last 11 NFL picks on games involving the Cardinals, returning $676 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed him has seen huge returns.

Now, Fornelli has set his sights on Cardinals vs. Patriots and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Patriots spread: New England -1.5

Cardinals vs. Patriots over/under: 43.5 points

Cardinals vs. Patriots money line: New England -130, Arizona +110

NE: Patriots are 12-2 against the spread in their last 14 games following a double-digit loss at home

ARI: Cardinals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a straight-up loss

Why the Cardinals can cover

Quarterback Kyler Murray has a quick release and is able to make throws on the run. The Oklahoma product is also a fast and shifty runner, logging 60-plus rush yards in three of his last five games. He's also completing 66% of his throws for 2,359 yards and 14 passing scores this season. The 25-year-old has tossed at least two passing touchdowns in three straight games.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins can be a dominant possession target due to his precise route-running and large catch radius. The Clemson product has a strong burst after the catch and is tough to bring down in open space. Hopkins has recorded 80-plus yards in five of the six games he's played thus far. Last week, he snagged four receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown.

Why the Patriots can cover

New England has one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Patriots are able to cause havoc up front and be disciplined on the backend. They are ranked seventh in total defense (311.8), ninth in passing yards allowed (200.6) and 11th in rushing yards allowed (111.2). The Patriots have allowed 80 or fewer rush yards in six games this season. Edge rusher Matt Judon plays a major role for this unit.

Judon is a force coming off the edge and has outstanding instincts. The three-time Pro Bowler uses his long arms to wrap up the ball-carrier and evade blockers. He has secured 46 total tackles with a team-best 11 tackles for loss. The 30-year-old is also second in the NFL in sacks (12), with 4.5 coming in the four contests. He has four games this season with more than one sack.

How to make Patriots vs. Cardinals picks

Fornelli has analyzed this matchup and, while we can tell you he's leaning Under on the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Patriots vs. Cardinals on Monday Night Football? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?