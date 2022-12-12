The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals square off in a primetime battle on Monday Night Football. The Patriots are 6-6 overall and still alive in the AFC playoff picture. They are the eighth seed in the NFL playoff bracket, but have lost two straight games. Meanwhile, the Cardinals own a 4-8 record and sit in third place in the NFC West. Arizona has lost four of their five outings, going 0-3 at home over that stretch.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Arizona. Caesars Sportsbook lists New England as a 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43.5 in the latest Cardinals vs. Patriots odds. Before making any Patriots vs. Cardinals picks or NFL predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine's resident Cardinals expert, Tom Fornelli, has to say.

A CBS Sports writer since 2010, Fornelli has crushed his Arizona selections, going 9-2 on his last 11 NFL picks on games involving the Cardinals, returning $676 for $100 players.

Now, Fornelli has set his sights on Cardinals vs. Patriots and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Patriots spread: New England -2.5

Cardinals vs. Patriots over/under: 43.5 points

Cardinals vs. Patriots money line: New England -135, Arizona +115

NE: Patriots are 12-2 against the spread in their last 14 games following a double-digit loss at home

ARI: Cardinals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a straight-up loss

Why the Cardinals can cover

Running back James Conner is a true powerhouse tailback who provides an impact in the passing game. Conner loves contact and will barrel his way through arm tackles. The Pittsburgh product owns reliable hands and is a viable option in the passing game. In fact, Conner has seen at least three targets in four straight games. He's also rushed for 50-plus yards in five of his last six games.

Receiver Marquise Brown is a legitimate speedster and superb deep threat. Brown has quick feet and is able to create separation. The Oklahoma product has recently returned from injury and provides this offense with a spark. Brown has recorded 60-plus yards in five of the seven games played. He's also seen at least eight targets in his last six contests.

Why the Patriots can cover

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is an impactful player in the run and pass game. Stevenson has been effective when he gets downhill and has the size (six-feet, 230 pounds) to break tackles. The Oklahoma product has soft hands coming out of the backfield, recording 383 receiving yards on the year. Stevenson has finished with 75-plus scrimmage yards in nine games thus far.

Quarterback Mac Jones has been an accurate passer who gets the ball out of his hands quickly. Jones can deliver the ball to all three levels on the field with ease and will take off to pick up easy yards on the ground. The Alabama product is completing 68% of his throws for 1,963 yards. He's tossed 240-plus yards with a passing score in two of his past three outings.

How to make Patriots vs. Cardinals picks

