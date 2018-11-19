Monday Night Football odds, line: Chiefs vs. Rams picks and predictions from legendary expert who's 14-3 on Kansas City games

The Los Angeles Rams host the Kansas City Chiefs in a game with mammoth offensive potential on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Rams are second in the NFL in total offense at 448.0 yards per game, while the Chiefs are fourth with 423.1. KC has the edge in scoring, putting up 35.3 points per game, while the Rams average 33.5. Each team enters the game at 9-1 overall. Los Angeles is favored by a field goal in the latest Chiefs vs. Rams odds, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 63, the highest total for an NFL game in at least 30 years. Before making any Chiefs vs. Rams picks of your own, you'll want to see what SportsLine's resident Vegas legend, Micah Roberts, is saying about the game.

Roberts knows the offense garners the headlines for Kansas City, and justifiably so, but the defense has shown a marked improvement the last month. The Chiefs are allowing just 17 points per game the last four weeks compared to 28.2 in the first six games.

The offense hasn't slowed down, however, despite the defense stepping it up. NFL MVP contender Patrick Mahomes is averaging 315 yards and three touchdowns per game. Against the Patriots, Bengals, and Broncos in successive games, he threw four touchdowns each week and has only failed to toss multiple scores twice this season. The threw six TDs against the Steelers in Week 2.

Opponents can't concentrate solely on Mahomes and the passing attack because running back Kareem Hunt is averaging 4.5 yards per rush, with 754 yards and seven TDs. He has 22 runs over 10 yards and six of 20-plus yards.

But just because the Chiefs have been unstoppable doesn't mean they'll cover against the red-hot Rams.

The Chiefs garner the headlines, but the Rams' offense is nearly as good, averaging 33.5 points, third-most in the NFL. It's racked up more yards than the Chiefs, backed by the best pass-run combo in the league.

QB Jared Goff has thrown for 3,134 yards, 16 fewer than Mahomes, with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's flanked by running back Todd Gurley, the league-leader in yards (988) and TDs (13). And statistically, the Rams' defense is far better than its KC counterpart. It ranks 13th in the NFL in yards allowed and is giving up 23.1 points per game, ranking 12th.

