Monday Night Football odds, line: Chiefs vs. Rams picks, predictions from expert who's 14-3 on Kansas City games

The Los Angeles Rams host the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the most anticipated NFL games of the season, as the 9-1 teams square off on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game was originally scheduled for Mexico City, but was relocated to LA due to poor field conditions. In the live Chiefs vs. Rams odds, LA is a 3.5-point home favorite, while the Over-Under has rocketed from 59.5 to 63, the highest total for a NFL game since at least 1986, and perhaps ever. With so many points expected to be scored, you need to see what veteran NFL handicapper Micah Roberts has to say before locking in any Chiefs vs. Rams picks.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, Roberts has started the 2018 NFL season strong. He's on a 27-17 run on NFL picks and has been especially adept at games involving the Chiefs. In fact, Roberts is on an astonishing 14-3 run on against the spread picks for or against Kansas City. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he's locked in a strong play for Monday Night Football that you can only see at SportsLine..

Roberts knows nothing has slowed down the Chiefs, who are 9-1 overall and 8-2 against the spread, including a perfect 5-0 ATS on the road. Even oddsmakers can't catch up to the NFL's No. 2-scoring offense (35.3 points per game, just behind the Saints). They've won four in a row, all by at least a touchdown.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in a battle with New Orleans' Drew Brees for MVP honors. The second-year QB, in his first season as a starter, has thrown for 3,150 yards in 10 games, with 31 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. He has weapons galore in the pass game, led by wide receiver Tyreek Hill (55 receptions for 891 yards and nine TDs) and tight end Travis Kelce (57-787-7).

The Chiefs' defense has shown massive improvement. After surrendering 28.2 points per game the first six weeks, KC has allowed an average of just 17 the last four games. The Chiefs have also been getting after the QB, with 31 sacks so far. Linebacker Dee Ford has nine of them and defensive end Chris Jones has seven more.

But just because the Chiefs have been unstoppable doesn't mean they'll cover against the red-hot Rams.

The Chiefs garner the headlines, but the Rams' offense is nearly as good, averaging 33.5 points, third-most in the NFL. It's racked up more yards than the Chiefs, backed by the best pass-run combo in the league.

QB Jared Goff has thrown for 3,134 yards, 16 fewer than Mahomes, with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's flanked by running back Todd Gurley, the league-leader in yards (988) and TDs (13). And statistically, the Rams' defense is far better than its KC counterpart. It ranks 13th in the NFL in yards allowed and is giving up 23.1 points per game, ranking 12th.

We can tell you Roberts is leaning toward the over, but he has uncovered a major x-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Chiefs vs. Rams? And what major x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to jump on, all from the Vegas legend who's an astonishing 14-3 run on Chiefs games, and find out.