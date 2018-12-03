Monday Night Football odds, line: Eagles vs. Redskins picks, predictions from expert who's 9-3 on Washington, Philadelphia games

A crucial showdown in the tightly-bunched NFC East caps off the Week 13 NFL schedule as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles (5-6) are desperate to stay alive in the NFL playoff race and are still looking for their first two-game winning streak of the season. Meanwhile, the Redskins (6-5) defied most projections by starting 6-3 to take the lead in the division, but have lost two straight. Philadelphia is a six-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 45 in the latest Eagles vs. Redskins odds. Before you make any Eagles vs. Redskins picks and predictions for Monday Night Football, check out what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

White knows the Eagles feel galvanized following their comeback win against New York and are determined to make a final push in order to end up in the postseason with a chance to defend their Super Bowl title. Quarterback Carson Wentz made several key throws and undrafted rookie running back Josh Adams contributed a handful of crucial runs as the Eagles outscored the Giants 14-3 in the second half.

With the game tied 22-22, Wentz led a 50-yard drive late in the fourth quarter that included a critical fourth-down conversion. Kicker Jake Elliott provided the game-winner with a 43-yard field goal.

The Eagles will need another inspired effort to cover against a Redskins club that is determined to hold onto its own playoff hopes.

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has been lost to a season-ending injury, but veteran backup Colt McCoy held his own in first start since 2014. McCoy was intercepted and sacked three times, but he also completed 24 of 38 attempts for 268 yards and two touchdowns. His 53-yard TD strike to Vernon Davis was Washington's longest pass play of the year.

The Redskins also have remained relatively solid on the defensive side, allowing 20.8 points per game to rank No. 7 in the NFL in scoring defense.

