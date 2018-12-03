Monday Night Football odds, line: Eagles vs. Redskins picks, top predictions from dialed-in expert who's 9-3 on Washington, Philadelphia games

In what will be a critical game in the NFC playoff race, the Washington Redskins visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles (5-6) have been plagued by injuries and inconsistent play as they have suffered from the proverbial Super Bowl hangover all season. However, they can get back in the NFC East race with their first two-game winning streak of the season, while the Redskins hope to avoid their third straight defeat. Philadelphia is coming off a comeback win against the Giants, while Washington (6-5) looks to rebound from a loss at Dallas, which now sits in first place in the division. The Eagles are six-point favorites in the current Eagles vs. Redskins odds. The over-under for total points scored has climbed to 44.5 after opening at 43.5. Before you lock in your Eagles vs. Redskins picks and predictions for Monday Night Football, listen to what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season. He heads into Week 13 on a 30-20 run on his NFL spread picks and has a 9-3 record on against the spread picks involving the Redskins or Eagles.

Just last week, White advised SportsLine members that Philadelphia (-6) was too big of a favorite against New York. He predicted a close game to the wire, and the Giants covered easily in a 25-22 loss. Anyone who followed White's advice pocketed another winner.

He has analyzed Redskins vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football from every angle.

White knows that following a season-opening win over the Falcons in a rematch of last year's NFC title game, the Eagles have struggled and looked out of sorts. They were hopeful that a solid win over Jacksonville in London would spark a turnaround, but it was followed by two straight losses. But last week's comeback win over the Giants provided perhaps the last window of opportunity for the Eagles to ignite a strong stretch run.

They will also get a boost from an injury-ravaged secondary that has been a liability. Cornerbacks Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones and Chandon Sullivan have been battling various ailments. But all three were full participants in practice this week and are expected to play on Monday Night Football in front of a raucous home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles will need another inspired effort to cover against a Redskins club that is determined to hold onto its own playoff hopes.

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has been lost to a season-ending injury, but veteran backup Colt McCoy held his own in first start since 2014. McCoy was intercepted and sacked three times, but he also completed 24 of 38 attempts for 268 yards and two touchdowns. His 53-yard TD strike to Vernon Davis was Washington's longest pass play of the year.

The Redskins also have remained relatively solid on the defensive side, allowing 20.8 points per game to rank No. 7 in the NFL in scoring defense.

The Over is favored, but there is also a play on the spread. There is a crucial X-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard.

The analyst is hitting an incredible 75 percent of his picks involving these teams.