Monday Night Football odds, line: Giants vs. 49ers picks, predictions from expert who's 11-3 on San Francisco games

Two teams looking to turn around rough seasons face off on Monday Night Football when the San Francisco 49ers host the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Niners picked up their second victory last week, while the Giants have lost five straight. Sportsbooks list the 49ers as 3.5-point favorites, up two from the opener, while the over-under is 44.5 in the latest Giants vs. 49ers odds.

SportsLine's senior analyst is 11-3 in his past 14 against the spread picks involving the 49ers -- he knows when to back them and when to fade them. That includes last Thursday night when Hartstein cited Oakland's porous defense as a reason to back the Niners -- and called for a big day from San Francisco's passing game. The result: Nick Mullens passed for 262 yards and three TDs in his first career start, a 34-3 rout.

Hartstein is a stunning 30-14 on all NFL spread picks this season.

Hartstein knows the Giants have lost five in a row, but three of the last four were winnable, one-score outcomes. Now they come off a bye week well rested.

Quarterback Eli Manning is getting the brunt of criticism for New York's one-win season thus far. He has only eight touchdowns in eight games with six interceptions, but he's also thrown for 2,377 yards and completed 68.3 percent of his passes. One big issue is his protection -- Manning has been sacked 31 times, including 11 the last two games, narrow losses to the Falcons and Redskins.

Manning has the skill players around him . Odell Beckham Jr. has 61 receptions for 785 yards, Sterling Shepard has 40 for 542 and rookie back Saquon Barkley has 58 for 497. The Niners have allowed 18 TDs through the air, tied for fourth-most in the league.

Even though the pieces are in place for New York to compete doesn't mean the Giants can stop the Niners from covering at home.

The 49ers had lost six straight before tabbing Mullens as the starting QB. Last Thursday's 34-3 dismantling of the Raiders marked the team's highest-scoring effort this season. The Giants have 10 QB sacks -- only the Raiders have fewer -- so Mullens should have plenty of time to find receivers.

San Francisco's run game has been a pleasant surprise all season, averaging 135 yards per game, fourth-most in the NFL. Second-year pro Matt Breida has 531 yards (5.5 per carry), while reserves Alfred Morris and Raheem Mostert have added 555 more yards.

The defense has 24 sacks, with the D-line taking care of business. Linemen DeForest Buckner (5.0 sacks), Cassius Marsh (3.5) and Ronald Blair (3.5) lead the way.

Hartstein is leaning over.

So which side of the Giants vs. 49ers spread should you jump on? And what crucial x-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the seasoned expert who's 11-3 on 49ers spread picks, and find out.