'Monday Night Football' odds, line: Giants vs. Falcons picks, predictions from model on 61-41 run

The Atlanta Falcons host the New York Giants in a clash of desperate teams looking to gain momentum. It all goes down on 'Monday Night Football' at 8:15 p.m. ET. Atlanta snapped a three-game losing streak by edging the Buccaneers last week, while the Giants are looking to end a three-game skid. Atlanta opened as a four-point favorite and the line climbed all the way to six before falling back. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 52.5 in the latest Giants vs. Falcons odds. Before you make any Giants vs. Falcons picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that the Falcons' passing attack has been a force since Week 2, with weapons galore for quarterback Matt Ryan. Atlanta has scored at least 31 points in four of its past five games.

Ryan has thrown for 1,956 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Entering Week 7, wide receiver Julio Jones has 44 receptions for 708 yards (No. 2 in the NFL), while rookie Calvin Ridley has 22 catches for 349 yards and a league-leading six scores.

The Falcons placed starting running back Devonta Freeman (groin) on IR, so Tevin Coleman, who has averaged 13.8 carries in four starts, will continue as the lead back until at least Week 15. Coleman has averaged 3.9 yards per carry, but might find more room against a Giants defense that ranks 25th against the run.

Just because the Falcons can put up points doesn't mean they'll cover on 'Monday Night Football.'



Monday is a prime spot for Giants quarterback Eli Manning to break out of a funk against a Falcons defense that has allowed nearly 300 yards passing and 37.5 points per game over the past four weeks. Manning has been sacked 20 times, but the Falcons have managed just 10 sacks all season.

Rookie running back Saquon Barkley has proven his worth, rushing for 438 yards on 5.2 yards per carry. He also has 40 receptions.

