Teams looking to return to the NFL Playoffs square off when the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants open their seasons on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Steelers are coming off an 8-8 campaign and missed the playoffs for the second straight season. Meanwhile, the Giants enter Monday Night Football after a 4-12 year in 2019. They have not made the playoffs since the 2016 season.

The game will be the first of a Monday Night Football doubleheader, which celebrates its 51st season this year, and kickoff is at 7:10 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a six-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 46 in the latest Giants vs. Steelers odds from William Hill. Before locking in any Steelers vs. Giants picks, make sure you see the Monday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's Micah Roberts.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, the former bookmaker became a SportsLine expert in 2016.

He also has been uncanny with his picks in games involving the Giants. In fact, he is 10-3 in his last 13 NFL picks involving New York. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has set its sights on Steelers vs. Giants. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Giants vs. Steelers:

Giants vs. Steelers spread: Pittsburgh -6

Giants vs. Steelers over-under: 46 points

Giants vs. Steelers money line: Pittsburgh -250, Giants +205

PIT: RB James Conner led team in rushing yards (464) in 2019

NYG: QB Daniel Jones passed for 3,027 yards and 24 TDs last season

Why the Steelers can cover

The Pittsburgh offense is positioned to be more successful this season with the return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback missed all but the first two games of the season last year after tearing flexor tendons in his right elbow, an injury that required season-ending surgery.

Without their leader, the Steelers averaged 276.8 total yards per game, which was the third-worst in the league.

In addition, Pittsburgh returns every key member from one of the NFL's best secondaries. The Steelers ranked third in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game last season (194.6). They also ranked sixth in completion percentage allowed (61.1).

Why the Giants can cover

The defense is coming off a season in which it was one of the best in the league against the run. New York allowed 3.9 rushing yards per carry in 2019, good for fourth in the NFL. On Monday, the Giants face a Pittsburgh team that averaged just 3.7 yards per rush, third worst in the league, a year ago.

After dealing with an ankle injury last season, running back Saquon Barkley is healthy to start 2020. In addition, new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has a history of featuring running backs while the head coach in Dallas.

How to make Steelers vs. Giants picks

Roberts is leaning under on the total, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Monday Night Football. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

So who wins Giants vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Giants spread you should jump on Monday, all from the former Vegas bookmaker who is 10-3 on picks involving the Giants, and find out.