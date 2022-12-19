The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers square off in a Week 15 matchup on Monday Night Football. The injury-ravaged Rams are 4-9 overall, but head into this game with momentum and are looking to snag another win. Los Angeles snapped its six-game losing streak, outlasting the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in Week 14. The Packers have been fighting to keep their slim playoff chances alive. Last week, Green Bay knocked off the Chicago Bears, 28-19.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Green Bay. Caesars Sportsbook lists Green Bay as a 7-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 39.5 in the latest Rams vs. Packers odds.

Packers vs. Rams spread: Green Bay -7

Packers vs. Rams over/under: 39.5 points

Packers vs. Rams money line: Green Bay -345, Los Angeles +270

LAR: Rams are 13-3-1 ATS in their last 17 games in December

GB: Over is 4-0 in the Packers' last four games

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay has a balanced offense with quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. The Packers are ranked 15th in total offense (345.6). Rodgers has thrown 2,864 passing yards and is tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (22). He's tossed at least two passing touchdowns in three of his last four games.

Green Bay is ranked 12th in rushing offense (125.4). Head coach Matt LaFleur likes to get the ground game going to open up the deep passing attack. The Packers have finished with more than 175 rushing yards in two of the past three games. Running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon have both logged 600-plus rushing yards and two-plus rushing touchdowns on the year. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rams can cover

Quarterback Baker Mayfield received new life when he was claimed by the Rams prior to Week 14. Mayfield earned the starting role after a comeback victory last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Oklahoma product showcased his strong throwing arm and solid accuracy. Mayfield led the Rams on an eight-play, 98-yard game-winning drive at the end of the fourth quarter.

He finished the game 22 of 35 for 230 yards and one passing touchdown, including the go-ahead 23-yard pass to receiver Van Jefferson. Ben Skowronek was the main receiver in the win over the Raiders. Skowronek saw a team-best eight targets, reeling in seven passes for 89 yards. See which team to pick here.

