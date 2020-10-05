Delayed by a day after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, the New England Patriots will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. You can catch the game on CBS. The Patriots are 2-1 this season, but will likely start Brian Hoyer in relief of Newton. The Chiefs are 3-0 in defense of their Super Bowl triumph, with marquee quarterback Patrick Mahomes among the league leaders in passing yards and touchdowns.

Patriots vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -11

Patriots vs. Chiefs over-under: 50

Patriots vs. Chiefs money line: New England +550, Kansas City -800

NE: Brian Hoyer likely to start at quarterback.

KC: Holds a plus-10.3 point differential this season.

Why the Patriots can cover

Not having Cam Newton under center could be a challenge for New England. A healthy Sony Michel would be helpful. The running back gained an extra day to heal from a balky quadriceps injury that limited him all week in practice. Michel had a breakout game last week against the Raiders, gaining 117 yards on just nine carries and catching two passes for 23 yards.

New England's defense will face its stiffest test of 2020 against a Chiefs offense that is capable of scoring at any time. Opposing defenses are scoring just 22 points a game against the Patriots, while New England's run defense has given up just one rushing touchdown in three games.

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Kansas City Chiefs, who rode a dominant offense to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years last season, improved in the offseason in an effort to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies. Nabbing former LSU standout Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd overall pick has paid instant dividends, with the rookie erupting for 138 rushing yards in his NFL debut against the Texans in Week 1 and currently ranking seventh in the league with 240 rushing yards.

The addition of Edwards-Helaire in the Chiefs backfield also makes superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes even more potent. The 2018 NFL MVP is eighth in the league with 898 passing yards and is tied for third with nine touchdown passes. With a healthy receiving corps of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce, this could be a banner night against a Patriots defense that allows 369 yards per game.

