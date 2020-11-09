Longtime AFC East rivals collide when the New York Jets host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots (2-5) have struggled in their first season in the post-Tom Brady era. They've dropped four straight games, the last being a 24-21 decision at Buffalo. Meanwhile, the Jets (0-8) are the last remaining winless team coming off a 35-9 loss at Kansas City. This will be the 123rd meeting between the teams.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook pegs New England as a 10-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Jets vs. Patriots picks, be sure to see the latest Monday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's resident Patriots expert, Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine Projection Model. Since the start of the 2018 season, he has nailed 44 of his 65 NFL picks against the spread, an incredible 68 percent success rate.

Oh is uncanny when it comes to the Patriots. In fact, all-time, he is 15-6 on against the spread picks in games involving New England. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has studied Patriots vs. Jets from every angle and released another confident against-the-spread pick. You can only see it here. Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Jets vs. Patriots:

Patriots vs. Jets spread: New England -10

Patriots vs. Jets over-under: 41.5 points

Patriots vs. Jets money line: New England -345, New York +285

NE: Offense averages 159.7 rushing yards per game (third in the NFL)

NYJ: Under has hit in four straight Jets games

Latest Odds: Patriots -10 Bet Now

Why the Patriots can cover

New England faces a team that has rarely been competitive this season. The Jets have been outscored by 144 points, the most in the NFL. The next worst team is Dallas, which has been outscored by 81. Only one of New York's games has been decided by one score, an 18-10 loss to Buffalo two weeks ago.

In addition, the Patriots have dominated the series against the Jets. New England has won the last eight games by an average of 21 points. Only two of those eight games have been decided by fewer than 14 points.

Why the Jets can cover

New York faces a struggling Cam Newton. In his last three games, the Patriots quarterback has averaged just 143.0 passing yards, thrown five interceptions and zero touchdowns, and lost one fumble. On the season, he has just two touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

In addition, New England has struggled mightily on the defensive side of the ball. The Patriots have given up 30 or more points twice in the last six games after allowing 30 points once all of last season.

The Patriots also allow 140.4 rushing yards per game; only five teams allow more.

How to make Patriots vs. Jets picks

Now, Oh has broken down Patriots vs. Jets from every angle. He's leaning under on the total, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Monday Night Football. He's only sharing it here.

Who wins Jets vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jets vs. Patriots spread you should jump on, all from the expert who's 15-6 on picks involving New England, and find out.