The Las Vegas Raiders will make their Allegiant Stadium debut on Monday Night Football when they host the New Orleans Saints to close out Week 2. Kickoff from Sin City is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Raiders had anticipated christening their gleaming new stadium in front of a sold-out crowd of 65,000 screaming fans, but coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings will delay the debut of the Black Hole in Sin City. Even so, football fans will be treated to a virtual view of the new facility and a game featuring two clubs coming off impressive outings in their openers.

New Orleans rolled to a 34-23 win over the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers, while the Raiders managed a 35-31 road win over the Panthers. New Orleans is a 5.5-point favorite, while the over-under is 48.5 in the latest Raiders vs. Saints odds from William Hill.

Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Saints vs. Raiders:

Raiders vs. Saints spread: New Orleans -5.5

Raiders vs. Saints over-under: 48.5 points

Raiders vs. Saints money line: New Orleans -230, Las Vegas +195

NO: The road team has covered four of the past five meetings in the series.

LV: Raiders are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games as a home underdog.

Why the Saints can cover

Hartstein knows the Saints will be eager to build on a performance that has them emerging as the early NFC South favorite. Unlike many NFL clubs that adopt extreme home-road splits, they have emerged as a rare strong road team under coach Sean Payton, with a 35-16 against the spread record in their last 51 games away from New Orleans.

New Orleans gave a solid if unspectacular performance against a Tampa Bay club that many observers anticipate will be one of this year's breakout teams. The Saints gave up a game-opening drive to Tom Brady for a touchdown, but then clamped down with a solid defensive effort that included forcing three turnovers.

Janoris Jenkins broke the game open with a 36-yard interception return for a 24-7 lead early in the third quarter. Drew Brees led a balanced offensive attack with 160 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Why the Raiders can cover

The Raiders' offense was fluid and consistently moved the ball downfield against Carolina, scoring at least seven points in each quarter. Second-year running back Josh Jacobs built on a standout rookie season with 25 carries for 93 yards and three touchdowns.

The often-maligned Derek Carr was steady and accurate while protecting the ball. He went 22-of-30 for 239 yards and a touchdown. He was turnover-free and took zero sacks. The defense yielded 388 total yards to the Panthers but stood up when it mattered most, stopping them on their two final drives to seal the win.

