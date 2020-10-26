NFC teams with playoff aspirations collide on Monday Night Football when the Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. The Rams (4-2) entered Week 7 tied with Arizona for second in the NFC West, trailing Seattle. They are coming off a 24-16 loss at San Francisco that ended a two-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Bears (5-1) led the NFC North by a game over Green Bay heading into the week. They have won two in a row and enter Monday Night Football after a 23-16 win at Carolina.

Rams vs. Bears spread: Los Angeles -6

Rams vs. Bears over-under: 44.5 points

Rams vs. Bears money line: Los Angeles -260, Chicago +220

LAR: DT Aaron Donald leads the league in sacks (7.5)

CHI: Defense leads the NFL in completion percentage allowed (57.1)

Why the Rams can cover

Aaron Donald is having a season worthy of Defensive Player of the Year honors. The irrepressible defensive tackle leads the NFL in sacks (7.5) and pressures (36). He has more sacks than five NFL teams and has helped the Rams register 20 sacks, which ranks fifth in the NFL.

In addition, Los Angeles has one of the NFL's most proficient rushing attacks, with three players (Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers) having rushed for more than 100 rush yards. The Rams rank second in the NFL in rushing attempts (188), rushes for first downs (56) and rushing touchdowns (nine).

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago's defense has been one of the best in the league this year. The Bears lead the NFL in completion percentage allowed (57.1) and are one of two teams allowing less than 60 percent. They also rank second in the league in passer rating against (73.5) and third in yards per attempt (6.5).

On Monday Night Football, Chicago faces a quarterback, Jared Goff, who threw for just 198 yards, averaged 5.2 yards per attempt and had a 72.0 rating last week against San Francisco.

A large reason for the defense's success is linebacker Khalil Mack. The relentless edge rusher ranks fifth in the NFL in pressures (29) and is tied for ninth in sacks (4.5). Over the last two weeks, he has three sacks and seven pressures.

