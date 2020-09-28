The top two favorites to win the Super Bowl collide on Monday Night Football when the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chiefs and Ravens enter the game 2-0 and are the 2021 Super Bowl favorites at +500 at William Hill. Kansas City is coming off a 23-20 overtime victory against the Chargers in L.A., while the Ravens enter Monday Night Football off a 33-16 win at Houston.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Ravens odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls.

Ravens vs. Chiefs spread: Baltimore -3.5

Ravens vs. Chiefs Over-Under: 54

Ravens vs. Chiefs moneyline: Baltimore -185, Kansas City +165

KC: QB Patrick Mahomes has 9,925 passing yards in 33 career games.

BAL: QB Lamar Jackson is 21-3 in his first 24 starts.

Why the Ravens can cover

If last week is any indication, Baltimore's rushing game is set up to have success on Monday Night Football. Last week, the Ravens gashed Houston for 230 rushing yards and a touchdown on 37 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per rush. Meanwhile, Kansas City's run defense allowed 183 rushing yards and a touchdown on 44 carries against the Chargers.

In addition, Baltimore's pass rush has the ability to pressure Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Last week, the Ravens had four sacks and 13 hits on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Meanwhile, even though Kansas City gave up only one sack and seven quarterback hits to the Chargers, Mahomes was forced to scramble more than he wanted.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Mahomes is on pace to be one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 25-year-old is the youngest player to ever win a league MVP and Super Bowl title. Since he took over as the starter at the beginning of the 2018 season, the Chiefs have scored 118 touchdowns from scrimmage, most in the NFL.

In addition, Kansas City has had success against Baltimore. The Chiefs have won the last three meetings against the Ravens. The last two, in 2018 and 2019, featured both Mahomes and Jackson under center.

