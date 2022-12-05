The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can take further control of the NFC South Division when they face the New Orleans Saints in a key matchup on Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers (5-6), who are 2-1 in the division and 5-2 in the conference, have already beaten New Orleans once this year, 20-10. The Saints (4-8), who are 1-2 in the division and 3-5 in conference, have won seven of the last eight meetings with Tampa Bay. New Orleans has lost three of four and five of seven, while the Buccaneers have lost four of six.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a three-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 41.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bucs vs. Saints:

Saints vs. Buccaneers spread: Buccaneers -3

Saints vs. Buccaneers over-under: 41 points

Saints vs. Buccaneers money line: New Orleans +143, Tampa Bay -170

NO: Saints are 1-5 against the spread on the road

TB: Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games in December

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay is led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who has yet to slow down. In 11 starts, Brady has completed 311 of 470 passes (66.2%) for 3,051 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has been picked off just twice and has a rating of 92.4. He has surpassed 300 yards in three games this season and also has two or more touchdowns in three. In a 41-31 loss against Kansas City on Oct. 2, he completed 39 of 52 passes (75%) for 385 yards and three scores.

Among his top targets is wide receiver Chris Godwin, who leads the team with 60 receptions for 585 yards (9.8 average) and two touchdowns. He has seven explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high 44-yarder. He has also converted 29 first downs. Godwin is coming off a monster game in a 23-17 overtime loss at Cleveland in which he caught 12 passes on 13 targets for 110 yards (9.2 average) and a score. See which team to pick here.

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans is led by veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, who has completed 180 of 271 passes (66.4%) for 2,023 yards and 14 touchdowns in nine games. Dalton has passed for 200 or more yards in six games, including a 361-yard, four-touchdown performance in a 42-34 loss at Arizona on Oct. 20. For his career, he has thrown for 37,301 yards and 240 touchdowns, while being intercepted 142 times.

Running back Alvin Kamara leads the Saints' rushing attack. He has carried 131 times for 524 yards (4.0 average) and one touchdown. He has two explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high of 27 yards. He has also converted 26 first downs. Kamara has also been potent in the passing attack and is the team's second-leading receiver with 49 receptions for 422 yards (8.6 average) and two TDs. See which team to pick here.

