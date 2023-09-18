The Week 2 NFL schedule concludes with a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The opener pits the Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints in a NFC South battle. The Panthers will host the matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, where Carolina will try to bounce back from a Week 1 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints began the campaign with a narrow 16-15 win over the Tennessee Titans last week.

Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists New Orleans as a three -point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 39.5 in the latest Saints vs. Panthers odds.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS.

In addition, Hartstein has a keen sense of what to expect from the Saints and is 45-29 on his last 74 NFL picks involving New Orleans, returning a whopping $1,234.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Saints vs. Panthers from every angle. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Panthers vs. Saints:

Saints vs. Panthers spread: Saints -3

Saints vs. Panthers over/under: 39.5 points

Saints vs. Panthers money line: Saints -165, Panthers +140

New Orleans: Saints are 7-11 against the spread since the start of 2022

Carolina: Panthers are 9-9 against the spread since the start of 2022

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans has a strong defense that was on full display in the Week 1 win over the Titans. The Saints allowed only 15 points in the season-opener, giving up only 285 total yards to the Titans. Tennessee averaged fewer than five yards per pass attempt while converting only 16.7% of third-downs. The Saints generated three takeaways in the game and New Orleans forced more turnovers (three) than they allowed third down conversions (two).

While a one-game sample is not always indicative, the Saints were also dominant on defense in 2022. New Orleans finished in the top five of the NFL in total defense, giving up 314.8 yards per game. The Saints were also in the top five in passing defense, passing touchdowns allowed, completion rate allowed, and sacks. The Saints allowed only 20.3 points per game for the entire 2022 season and were top-10 in third down conversion rate allowed and red zone efficiency allowed. See which team to pick here.

Why the Panthers can cover

The Panthers have paths to defensive success against the Saints. Carolina had a strong defensive performance in Week 1, allowing only 221 total yards and 4.6 yards per play to the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers also gave up only 4.1 yards per pass attempt and generated four sacks. Brian Burns leads Carolina's pass rush and the two-time Pro Bowler had 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble against Atlanta. Burns also erupted for 12.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 2022.

Carolina allowed Atlanta to convert only 20% of third down chances in Week 1 and, dating back to 2022, the Panthers gave up only 4.3 yards per carry to opponents over a 17-game sample. New Orleans yielded four sacks in its opener and struggled to establish the ground game. The Saints rushed for just 69 yards and 2.6 yards per carry against Tennessee and, last season, New Orleans ranked in the bottom 10 of the NFL in giveaways (25) and first downs on offense. See which team to pick here.

How to make Saints vs. Panthers picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup from every angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Panthers vs. Saints on Monday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?