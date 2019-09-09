Monday Night Football odds, line: Saints vs. Texans picks, predictions from expert who's 22-11 on New Orleans games

One week after making a series of trades that revamped the roster, the Houston Texans open the season on Monday Night Football against another playoff team hoping to go deeper into the postseason this year. The Texans face the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans, with kickoff scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. On Aug. 31, the Texans traded away former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks while also trading for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills from the Dolphins, and for running back Carlos Hyde from the Chiefs. The moves greatly altered the Texans depth chart on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile, the Saints are playing their first game since losing the NFC Championship Game in controversial fashion in January. New Orleans is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Texans odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 52.5. Before you make any Saints vs. Texans picks, be sure to see the Monday Night Football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein.

Hartstein knows that Drew Brees remains one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. The future Hall of Famer completed a career-best 74.4 percent of his passes last year for 3,992 yards and 32 touchdowns against just five interceptions. On Monday, he'll face a Texans secondary that lost safety Tyrann Mathieu and cornerback Kareem Jackson in free agency.

Hartstein also has taken into account that New Orleans has been nearly unbeatable at home recently. Over their last 18 home games, including the playoffs, the Saints are 15-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They've outscored their opponents by an average of 8.5 points over that span.

Even so, New Orleans isn't guaranteed to cover the Saints vs. Texans spread on Monday Night Football.

Houston has one of the top duos in quarterback Deshaun Watson and receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Last season, Watson completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,165 yards and 26 touchdowns against just nine interceptions despite being constantly under pressure and sacked a league-high 62 times. With Tunsil protecting his blind side, Watson can put up even better numbers in his third NFL season.

Meanwhile, Hopkins can make the argument that he's the best receiver in the league. Over the last two seasons, he has caught 211 passes (second best in the NFL) for 2,950 yards (second) and 24 touchdowns (tied for first).

