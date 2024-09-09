The New York Jets are hoping a healthy Aaron Rodgers is a difference-maker when they kick off their 2024 NFL schedule against the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Rodgers lasted all of four plays last season before rupturing his left Achilles tendon and missing the remainder of the year. Despite a quarterback carousel the rest of the way, the Jets (7-10) finished the year third in the AFC East, four games behind the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. The 49ers (12-5), who took first in the NFC West, faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, falling 25-22 in overtime.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Jets odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43. Before you make any Jets vs. 49ers bets or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts has to say, given his mastery of picks involving the 49ers.

Micah Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Roberts has a strong read on the pulse of the 49ers. In fact, he is an amazing 22-5 (+1650) on his last 27 against-the-spread picks in games involving San Francisco. Anybody following is way up.

Now, Roberts has locked in on Jets vs. 49ers from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for 49ers vs. Jets betting:

49ers vs. Jets spread: San Francisco -3.5

49ers vs. Jets over/under: 43 points

49ers vs. Jets money line: San Francisco -204, New York +169

NYJ: Jets have hit the third-quarter game total under in 12 of their last 17 games (+6.30 units)

SF: 49ers have hit the first-half money line in 16 of their last 22 games (+6.30 units)

49ers vs. Jets: See picks at SportsLine

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco is led by quarterback Brock Purdy. In 16 games during the regular season, Purdy completed 308 of 444 passes (69.4%) for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns. He threw just 11 interceptions and had a rating of 113. He was solid in the postseason. In three playoff games, he completed 66 of 108 passes (61.1%) for 774 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is a beast when healthy. In 16 regular-season games, he rushed 272 times for 1,459 yards (5.4 average) and 14 touchdowns. He had nine explosive plays of 20 yards or more, and caught 67 passes for 564 yards (8.4 average) and seven touchdowns. He did his best work in the NFC Divisional round against the Green Bay Packers and the NFC title game against the Detroit Lions. Against the Packers, he carried 17 times for 98 yards and two scores and caught seven passes for 30 yards. In the win over the Lions, he carried 20 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns, and four receptions for 42 yards. See which team to back here.

Why the Jets can cover

Although Rodgers missed nearly all of last year due to injury, the former four-time MVP Award winner is just three seasons removed from his last MVP season. The 20-year veteran has passed for 59,055 yards, completing 65.3% of his passes with 475 touchdowns against just 105 interceptions. He has a career rating of 103.6. In his last full season in 2022 for the Packers, he played all 17 games, completing 350 of 542 attempts (64.6%) for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Powering the Jets ground attack is third-year running back Breece Hall. In 17 games last season, he helped carry the offensive load, rushing 223 times for 994 yards (4.5 average) and five touchdowns. He also caught 76 passes for 591 yards (7.8 average) and four touchdowns. He had seven explosive run plays of 20 or more yards, including an 83-yarder, as well as seven in the passing game, including a long of 50 yards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Jets vs. 49ers picks

Roberts has analyzed Jets vs. 49ers from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Jets vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jets vs. 49ers spread to back, all from the expert who is an outstanding 22-5 on picks in games involving San Francisco, and find out.