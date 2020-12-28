Playoff positioning in the AFC will be at stake when the Buffalo Bills face the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. The Bills (11-3) already have clinched the AFC East, but they're in a dogfight for positioning in the NFL playoff bracket. Meanwhile, the Patriots (6-8) will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008, ending an NFL-record streak of 11 straight division titles.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a seven-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Patriots odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He prefers to evaluate each game from the underdog's point of view and has used that philosophy to dominate the NFL, going 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018.

Tierney entered the 2020 season with a 282-222 record at SportsLine (2016-19) on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players. He also has had a sharp eye for the tendencies of the Bills, posting a stunning 10-4 record in his last 14 against-the-spread picks involving Buffalo, including an easy win last week with the Bills covering against Denver. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has studied Bills vs. Patriots from every angle. Here are several NFL betting lines from William Hill and trends for Patriots vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Patriots spread: Buffalo -7

Bills vs. Patriots Over/Under: 46

Bills vs. Patriots moneyline: Buffalo -330, New England +270

BUF: Stefon Diggs ranks third in the NFL in receiving yards (1,314)

NE: J.C. Jackson is second in interceptions (eight)

Why the Bills can cover



Josh Allen is having a breakthrough season. The third-year quarterback already has set career-highs in touchdown passes (30) and passing yardage (4,000). Over his last three games, he has averaged 324.0 passing yards, while completing 68.3 percent of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns versus just one interception.

In addition, Buffalo is set to face a struggling Cam Newton. The Patriots' signal caller ranks 33rd among 36 qualifying quarterbacks in passing yards per game (183.2), 36th in touchdown passes (five) and 30th in passer rating (79.6). His 10 interceptions are tied for the 10th-most in the NFL.

Why the Patriots can cover

New England played Buffalo closely in the teams' previous meeting this season. On Nov. 1, the Patriots had a chance to at least tie the game in the closing seconds, but Newton lost a fumble at the Bills' 13-yard line, securing a 24-21 Buffalo victory. New England outgained Buffalo, 349-339, despite playing without receiver N'Keal Harry.

In addition, the Patriots have had success against Allen. In four games against the Buffalo quarterback, New England has limited Allen to just 183.0 passing yards per game and a 50.4 completion percentage. The Patriots have intercepted him six times while giving up just three touchdown passes. Allen's 57.8 passer rating against the Patriots is his worst against any team he has played at least twice.

How to make Bills vs. Patriots picks

Tierney has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under the total, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

Who wins Patriots vs. Bills on Monday Night Football? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?


