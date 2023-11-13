The Buffalo Bills will try to start building momentum during the Week 10 NFL schedule when they host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. The Bills (5-4) haven't missed the playoffs since 2018, but have lost three of their past five games. They lost 24-18 to the Bengals on the road on Sunday Night Football last week. The Broncos (3-5) had the week off and have won consecutive games, including a 24-9 victory against the Chiefs in Week 8. The Bills have won the past three meetings between the teams, most recently a 48-19 victory in Denver in 2020.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The SportsLine consensus lists Buffalo as a seven-point favorite, while the over/under is 47.5 in the latest Broncos vs. Bills odds. Before making any Bills vs. Broncos picks, you need to see what SportsLine NFL expert Matt Severance has to say.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Severance quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. In fact, he is 16-5 on his last 21 NFL picks involving the Broncos. Anybody following him is way up.

Now, Severance has locked in on Broncos vs. Bills from every angle and locked in his picks and NFL predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Bills vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -7

Broncos vs. Bills Over/Under: 47.5 points

Broncos vs. Bills money line: Denver +268, Buffalo -348

DEN: Broncos are 7-5 ATS in their past 12 games as underdogs

BUF: Bills are 5-8 ATS in their past 13 games as home favorites

Broncos vs. Bills picks: See picks at SportsLine

Broncos vs. Bills live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo is 7-0 against the spread in the past seven meetings and has won the past three by at least 10 points. The Bills have been a better team at home, going 11-1 in their past 12 games at Highmark. They are averaging 31 points in home games and 14 on the road this season. Quarterback Josh Allen is fourth in the NFL in passing yards with 2,423 and has accounted for 24 touchdowns. He will face a Denver defense that allows the most yards in the NFL (406 per game).

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs leads the NFL in receptions (70), is second in receiving TDs (seven) and third in receiving yards (834). Buffalo's defense allows 17.8 points per game (fifth in NFL) and will try to make it a miserable night for Russell Wilson. Five Bills players have at least five sacks, led by Leonard Floyd's seven. Wilson has been sacked 26 times, third-most among quarterbacks in the first eight games. The Bills' defense also has 14 takeaways. See which team to back here.

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver has taken a step forward in recent weeks and comes in rested off the bye. The Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their past five games off a bye week and have covered in consecutive games after starting 0-5-1 ATS. The defense still ranks last in yards and scoring, but Denver has allowed 45 points over their past three games.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson ranks fifth in the NFL in passer rating and has 16 TD passes against four interceptions. Courtland Sutton has scored in three straight games and has 33 catches for 380 yards. Javonte Williams had a career-high 30 touches in Week 8 and had 98 total yards. The offense averages 5.7 yards per play (10th in NFL). See which team to pick here.

How to make Broncos vs. Bills picks

Severance has analyzed this matchup, and while he is leaning Under on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Bills vs. Broncos on Monday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Broncos spread you need to jump on, all from the red-hot expert on a 16-5 roll on Broncos picks, and find out.