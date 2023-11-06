Teams looking to continue their winning ways will clash on Monday Night Football when the Los Angeles Chargers battle the New York Jets. The Chargers (3-4), who are coming off a 30-13 win over the Chicago Bears, will try to win their second road game in four tries. The Jets (4-3), who are coming off a 13-10 win over the New York Giants, have won three in a row. The Chargers have appeared in the postseason just twice in the six seasons they've been back in Los Angeles, while the Jets are out to end a 12-year playoff drought.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a three-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Jets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5. Before you make any Jets vs. Chargers picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving the Lions.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Moreover, White has a read on the pulse of the Chargers. He is an amazing 26-10-2 roll on his last 38 picks in games involving Los Angeles. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has set his sights on Chargers vs. Jets and just revealed his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Jets vs. Chargers:

Chargers vs. Jets spread: Los Angeles -3

Chargers vs. Jets over/under: 39.5 points

Chargers vs. Jets money line: Chargers -183, Jets +153

LAC: Chargers are 2-4-1 against the spread in their last seven games

NYJ: Jets are 3-1 ATS this season at home

Why the Chargers can cover

Quarterback Justin Herbert completed 31 of 40 passes (77.5%) for 298 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions for a 122.7 rating last week, his 18th-career game with three or more TD passes. That is the fourth-most by a quarterback in his first four seasons. Herbert has 300-plus passing yards and two or more TD passes in two of three road games this season. He passed for 366 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions and a 116.5 rating in his last meeting against the Jets.

Running back Austin Ekeler led the Chargers with 123 yards from scrimmage yards, including a season-high 94 receiving and 29 rushing. He had his first receiving TD of the season last week, his 30th career receiving touchdown, becoming the sixth running back in the Super Bowl era with 30 or more receiving touchdowns. Ekeler has five touchdowns in his past four games on Monday Night Football. He also has a touchdown in four of his past five games in primetime.

Why the Jets can cover

Quarterback Zach Wilson continues to play some of his best football of his career since Aaron Rodgers went down in the season-opener. Wilson passed for 240 yards and a score with no interceptions, while rushing for 25 yards last week. He has zero interceptions in four of his past five games, including each of the past two. He has won three consecutive starts for the second time in his career.

Running back Breece Hall had 93 yards from scrimmage yards last week, with a season-high 76 receiving yards and 17 rushing. He made his first touchdown catch of the year in last Sunday's win over the Giants. He will be looking for his fourth game in a row with 90-plus yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Hall rushed for 127 yards in his only career game on Monday Night Football in Week 1 against Buffalo.

How to make Chargers vs. Jets picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Jets vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?