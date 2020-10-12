With Hurricane Delta now gone the Louisiana coast, the New Orleans Saints will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Both teams have covered twice this season, while the over has hit in all four Saints games, with 64, 67, 58, and 57 points scored. The Chargers will be without starting running back Austin Ekeler, who was placed on IR with a hamstring injury. On the other sideline, the Saints won't have star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who reportedly was involved in an altercation with a teammate and is also nursing an ankle injury.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New Orleans is a seven-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Chargers odds from William Hill, and the over-under for total points scored is 50. Before making any Saints vs. Chargers picks, be sure to see the latest Monday Night Football predictions from SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein, given his epic run picking Los Angeles games.

Last year, he went 58-39 on his against-the-spread NFL picks, giving his followers a profit of more than $1,500.

He also has had a keen eye for the tendencies of the Chargers, posting a 7-1 record on his last eight picks involving the Chargers, a streak that goes back to December 2018.

Now, he has locked in on Chargers vs. Saints from every angle. Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Saints vs. Chargers:

Saints vs. Chargers spread: New Orleans -7

Saints vs. Chargers over-under: 50 points

Saints vs. Chargers money line: New Orleans -300, Los Angeles +250

NO: RB Alvin Kamara led the league in touchdowns (seven) entering Week 5.

LAC: WR Keenan Allen ranked third in the NFL in receptions (32) entering Week 5.

Why the Saints can cover

Quarterback Drew Brees is trending in the right direction. In the last two weeks, the veteran quarterback has a passer rating of 123.6. By comparison, in the first two weeks, that rating was 93.5. In addition, in last week's win at Detroit, he averaged a season-high 9.84 yards per attempt.

Also, the Saints ground game gets a favorable matchup against the Chargers run defense. Last week, New Orleans pounded Detroit for 164 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, giving the offense much-needed balance. On Monday Night Football, the Saints will face a Chargers defense that gave up 111 rushing yards on 20 carries (5.6 average) to Ronald Jones II last week.

Why the Chargers can cover

Quarterback Justin Herbert has had a steady start to his career. The rookie from Oregon threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns last week, averaging a healthy 11.6 yards per attempt. On Monday, he'll face a New Orleans pass defense that has allowed a 104.6 passer rating this season, which is 24th in the NFL.

In addition, wide receiver Keenan Allen has been one of the top receivers in the NFL to start the year. He has 32 receptions for 327 yards and a touchdown. His 32 receptions ranked third in the NFL entering the week, behind only DeAndre Hopkins and Amari Cooper.

How to make Monday Night Football picks

Hartstein has broken down Saints vs. Chargers from every angle. He's leaning over on the total, but his much stronger play is on the spread.

Who wins Chargers vs. Saints on Monday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Chargers spread you should jump on Monday, all from the L.A. expert who has gone 7-1 in his last eight picks involving the Chargers, and find out.