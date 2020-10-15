The New Orleans Saints will try to win their fourth straight game over the Los Angeles Chargers when the two teams meet on Monday Night Football. The Saints (2-2) have won three straight games against the Chargers (1-3), a streak that dates back to 2008. In the last meeting, in 2016, New Orleans edged the Chargers, 35-34. The series previously had been dominated by the then-San Diego Chargers, who won six of the first seven meetings. The Saints' Michael Thomas (ankle) and the Chargers' Austin Ekeler (hamstring) will sit out, topping the Saints vs. Chargers inactives.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New Orleans is a seven-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Chargers odds from William Hill, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 49.5.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Last year, he went 58-39 on his against-the-spread NFL picks.

He also has had a keen eye for the tendencies of the Chargers, posting a 7-1 record on his last eight picks involving the Chargers, a streak that goes back to December 2018.

Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Saints vs. Chargers:

Saints vs. Chargers spread: New Orleans -7

Saints vs. Chargers over-under: 49.5 points

Saints vs. Chargers money line: New Orleans -320, Los Angeles +260

NO: RB Alvin Kamara led the league in touchdowns (seven) entering Week 5.

LAC: WR Keenan Allen ranked third in the NFL in receptions (32) entering Week 5.

Why the Saints can cover

The Saints' defense has been excellent against the run this season. The Saints rank fifth in the NFL in yards per rush allowed (3.58) and sixth in rushing yards allowed per game (97.5). That has helped New Orleans rank sixth in total defense (334.3).

In addition, the Saints will face an injury-depleted Chargers team. Los Angeles will be without top running back Austin Ekeler, who will miss Monday's game with a hamstring injury.

On the other side of the ball, the defense will be without five defensive starters: safety Derwin James, linebacker Drue Tranquill, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., defensive end Melvin Ingram and defensive tackle Justin Jones.

Why the Chargers can cover

Defensive end Joey Bosa has been a destructive force this season. The relentless attack man ranks in the top six in several pass rush categories, including quarterback hits (seven), quarterback pressures (22) and quarterback hurries (13). He also has three sacks, which is 11th in the league.

In addition, Los Angeles has one of the best red zone defenses in the NFL. The Chargers are limiting opponents to touchdowns on just 42.9 percent of their drives once they get to the red zone. That's the third best mark in the league behind only the Bears and Vikings.

How to make Monday Night Football picks

Hartstein has broken down Saints vs. Chargers from every angle. He's leaning over on the total, but his much stronger play is on the spread.

Who wins Chargers vs. Saints on Monday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Chargers spread you should jump on Monday, all from the L.A. expert who has gone 7-1 in his last eight picks involving the Chargers, and find out.