Monday Night Football odds, line, spread: Eagles vs. Giants picks, predictions from expert who's 12-4

Week 14 of the NFL schedule concludes with an NFC East battle on Monday Night Football between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles (5-7) are chasing Dallas for the division lead and are still alive for a playoff berth despite being two games under .500. They are coming off arguably their most disappointing performance of the season, a 37-31 loss at Miami. Meanwhile, the Giants (2-10), who will be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle), own the second-worst record in the NFL. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Giants odds, and the over-under is 44.5. Before you make any Giants vs. Eagles picks and NFL predictions, you should see what SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Last year he went 61-47 in the NFL, and this year he's even hotter. Entering Week 14, Hartstein was a scorching 45-28 against the spread this season, a 62 percent cash rate that's returned more than $1,400 to $100 bettors.

In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for these teams. In fact, he is 8-3 on his last 11 NFL picks against-the-spread involving the Giants and 4-1 on his last five against-the-spread picks involving the Eagles. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has zeroed in on Eagles vs. Giants and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick. Go see it at SportsLine. Now, here are several NFL betting lines for Eagles vs. Giants:

Eagles vs. Giants spread: Philadelphia -9.5

Eagles vs. Giants over-under: 44.5 points

Eagles vs. Giants money line: Philadelphia -440, New York +340

PHI: QB Carson Wentz is 11th in touchdown passes (20)

NYG: RB Saquon Barkley is 16th in rushing yards per game (60.4)

Hartstein knows that the Eagles have one of the best run defenses in the league. They are allowing just 91.0 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL. Philadelphia has the ability to turn the Giants' offense, which averages just 95.5 rushing yards per game (23rd in the league), one-dimensional.

In addition, Hartstein has taken into account that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is coming off his best game in weeks. In the loss at Miami, Wentz passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns. On Monday Night Football, he faces a Giants defense that is giving up 258.6 passing yards per game, eighth most in the league.

Even so, Philadelphia isn't guaranteed to cover the Eagles vs. Giants spread on Monday Night Football.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley showed signs of breaking out of his prolonged slump. In last week's loss to Green Bay, the second-year running back had 19 carries for 83 yards and added three catches for 32 yards. The game marked his first time averaging more than 4.0 yards per carry since Week 7.

In addition, Philadelphia already has shown an ability to play poorly against some of the NFL's worst teams. The Eagles already lost this season to Atlanta (4-9), Detroit (3-9-1) and Miami (3-10).

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning over, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

So who wins Giants vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football? And which crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Eagles spread to jump on Monday, all from the expert who's 12-4 on picks involving these teams.