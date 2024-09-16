The Atlanta Falcons will try to get into the win column for the first time this season when they battle the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Atlanta fell short in its season-opener to Pittsburgh 18-10, while Philadelphia overcame early mistakes to defeat Green Bay in Brazil, 34-29. The Falcons, who are looking to avoid starting 0-2 for the fourth time in five seasons, were 2-7 on the road last year. The Eagles, who opened last season 5-0, were 6-2 at home. Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is out with a hamstring injury.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Eagles odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before you make any Eagles vs. Falcons picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein has to say, given his mastery of picks involving the Falcons.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Larry's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. Entering the 2024 season, Hartstein is 739-599 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus $4,860 for $100 players, every bet 1 unit) at SportsLine, including 547-452 ATS (55% long-term).

In addition, Hartstein has gone an incredible 49-23-2 on his last 74 picks involving the Falcons, returning $2,155. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Falcons vs. Eagles from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks and Falcons vs. Eagles betting advice. Here are several NFL odds on the spread, over/under and money line for NFL betting on Eagles vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -5.5

Falcons vs. Eagles over/under: 45.5 points

Falcons vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -243, Atlanta +198

ATL: Falcons have hit the second-quarter game total over in four of their last five road games (+3.15 units)

PHI: Eagles have hit the third-quarter game total over in their last nine games at home (+9.05 units)

Falcons vs. Eagles: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Eagles can cover

Fifth-year veteran quarterback Jalen Hurts opened the season on a high note, leading Philadelphia back from an early deficit to defeat Green Bay. In that game, Hurts completed 20 of 34 passes (58.8%) for 278 yards and two touchdowns. He was picked off twice and had a rating of 80.3. He also carried 13 times for 33 yards (2.5 average), with a long run of eight yards. He also converted two first downs.



Running back Saquon Barkley had a monster game in his first as a member of the Eagles. He carried 24 times for 109 yards (4.5 average) and two touchdowns. He had one explosive run of 34 yards and converted six first downs. Barkley also factored into the passing game, catching two balls for 23 yards and a score. See which team to back here.

Why the Falcons can cover

Although quarterback Kirk Cousins started the season off slowly, he has been solid throughout his career. Last week he completed 16 of 26 passes (61.5%) for 155 yards and one touchdown with two picks. But before being injured midway through last season, he was having one of the best seasons of his career. In eight starts for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, Cousins completed 216 of 311 passes (69.5%) for 2,331 yards and 18 touchdowns with just five interceptions for a 103.8 rating.

Running back Bijan Robinson is a proven dual-threat on offense. In the loss to the Steelers, Robinson led the Falcons in rushing on 18 carries for 68 yards (3.8 average) with five first-down conversions. He also caught five passes for 43 yards (8.6 average). The eighth pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is looking to take the next step after rushing for 976 yards and four touchdowns a year ago. He also caught 58 passes for 487 yards and four TDs. See which team to pick here.

How to make Falcons vs. Eagles picks

Hatstein has analyzed Falcons vs. Eagles from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Eagles vs. Falcons on Monday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Falcons spread to back, all from the expert who is an incredible 49-23 on picks in games involving Atlanta, and find out.