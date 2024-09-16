The Philadelphia Eagles will try to move to 2-0 when they battle the Atlanta Falcons in a key early-season NFC matchup on Monday Night Football. Philadelphia is coming off a 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in Week 1, while the Falcons dropped an 18-10 heartbreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Falcons, who placed third in the NFC South a year ago, were 2-4 outdoors. The Eagles, who were second in the NFC East, went 10-5 outdoors in 2023. Philadelphia leads the all-time series 21-15-1, including 18-14-1 during the regular season. The Eagles have won three of the last four meetings.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Eagles odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before you make any Eagles vs. Falcons picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein has to say, given his mastery of picks involving the Falcons.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Larry's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. Entering the 2024 season, Hartstein is 739-599 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus $4,860 for $100 players, every bet 1 unit) at SportsLine, including 547-452 ATS (55% long-term).

In addition, Hartstein has gone an incredible 49-23-2 on his last 74 picks involving the Falcons, returning $2,155. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Falcons vs. Eagles from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks and Falcons vs. Eagles betting advice. Here are several NFL odds on the spread, over/under and money line for NFL betting on Eagles vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -5.5

Falcons vs. Eagles over/under: 46 points

Falcons vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -249, Atlanta +202

ATL: Falcons have hit the second-quarter game total over in four of their last five road games (+3.15 units)

PHI: Eagles have hit the third-quarter game total over in their last nine games at home (+9.05 units)

Falcons vs. Eagles: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Eagles can cover

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is off to a fast start to the season. In the Week 1 win over the Packers, he had 311 yards (278 passing, 33 rushing) with two touchdown passes. He had 326 yards (264 passing and 62 rushing) with three touchdown passes and no interceptions for a 126.4 rating in their last meeting with Atlanta. He has also had a lot of success on Monday Night Football. In his past five MNF games, he has eight rushing TDs and is looking for his sixth game in a row on Monday Night Football with a rushing touchdown. He needs two rushing TDs to tie Hall of Famer Steve Young (43) for third-most ever by a quarterback.

Running back Saquon Barkley is also off to a rousing start to his Eagles career. He had 132 scrimmage yards (109 rushing, 23 receiving) and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in his team debut in Week 1. It was his second-career three-TD game and 18th career game with 100 or more rushing yards. He will look for his third game in a row on Monday Night Football with 100-plus scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown. In two career games against Atlanta, he has 90-plus scrimmage yards and a rushing TD in each. See which team to back here.

Why the Falcons can cover

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has 39,626 career passing yards and can tie Drew Brees (152 games) as the third-fastest player ever to reach 40,000 passing yards. In his last game against Philadelphia as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, he passed for 364 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions for a 125.6 rating on Sept. 14 of last year. He has 300-plus passing yards and a 100-plus rating in four of his past five starts against the Eagles. Cousins will look for his fourth primetime start in a row with two or more TD passes and a 100-plus rating.

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III was the top option for Cousins in Week 1, catching four passes for 52 yards (13.0 average). He had one explosive play of 20 yards and converted two first downs. The sixth-year veteran is in his first season with the Falcons after two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. In 78 career games, he has 94 receptions for 820 yards (8.7 average) and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

How to make Falcons vs. Eagles picks

Hatstein has analyzed Falcons vs. Eagles from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Eagles vs. Falcons on Monday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Falcons spread to back, all from the expert who is an incredible 49-23 on picks in games involving Atlanta, and find out.