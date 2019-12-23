Monday Night Football odds, line, spread: Packers vs. Vikings picks, best predictions from expert who's 32-6

The Minnesota Vikings can keep their slim NFC North title hopes alive when they host the division-leading Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Vikings (10-4) trail the Packers (11-3) by one game in the division. To win the NFC North, Minnesota needs to beat Green Bay on Monday Night Football and Chicago next week and get a Packers loss to Detroit in the regular season finale. The Packers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games against teams with a winning record. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Minnesota is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Vikings odds after the line rose as high as 5.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before you make any Packers vs. Vikings picks or Monday Night Football predictions of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's resident Green Bay expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for almost three years. Since Jan. 1, 2017, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has returned $2,219 to $100 bettors with his against-the-spread NFL picks. The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Packers. He is an amazing 32-6 with his last 38 against-the-spread picks involving Green Bay. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has locked in on Packers vs. Vikings and released another confident against-the-spread pick that is available only at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see it. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Vikings vs. Packers:

Vikings vs. Packers spread: Minnesota -4.5

Vikings vs. Packers over-under: 46.5 points

Vikings vs. Packers money line: Minnesota -230, Green Bay +190

MIN: DE Danielle Hunter has five sacks in his last three games.

GB: Packers are No. 2 in the NFL in turnover margin (+14)

White knows defensive end Danielle Hunter should be in the conversation for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The fifth-year player from LSU is tied for third in the league with 13.5 sacks, including five in his last three games. In last Sunday's victory over the Chargers, Hunter was all over the field, forcing two fumbles and recovering another while also registering a sack.

In addition, White has factored in that the Packers were blown out the last time they played a playoff-caliber team on the road. On Nov. 24, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (20-of-33 passing, 104 yards) was harassed by the 49ers into one of the worst performances of his career, a 37-8 San Francisco win. Green Bay is 4-2 away from Lambeau Field this year, but has beaten only one team above .500 on the road, a Kansas City team without quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Even so, Minnesota is no guarantee to cover the Vikings vs. Packers spread on Monday Night Football.

White knows that Green Bay will be facing a Minnesota team that's unlikely to have one of its top offensive weapons. Running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) won't play on Monday Night Football. A first-time Pro Bowl selection this year, Cook ranks third in the NFL with 1,654 yards from scrimmage. The Vikings also could be without backup Alexander Mattison (questionable, ankle), meaning the offense could be down to its No. 3 running back, Mike Boone, against Green Bay.

In addition, White has factored in that the Packers already have beaten Minnesota this season. In Week 3, Aaron Rodgers completed nine of his first 10 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, helping Green Bay to an early 21-0 lead in a 21-16 victory. The Packers also forced four Vikings turnovers in the win.

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning over, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Packers vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Vikings spread you should jump on Monday, all from the expert who is an amazing 32-6 on his last 38 against-the-spread picks involving Green Bay.