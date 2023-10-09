Teams trying to bounce back after subpar performances will meet when the Green Bay Packers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. The Packers (2-2), second in the NFC North standings, are coming off a 34-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in a game that wasn't that close. The Raiders (1-3), meanwhile, dropped a 24-17 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers last time out. It was Las Vegas' third loss in a row, with its lone win coming in Week 1, a 17-16 triumph over the Denver Broncos. The Packers lead the all-time series 9-5.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is a two-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Packers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before you make any Packers vs. Raiders bets or predictions, make sure you check out what proven SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

Over the past seven years White, a CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, has gone 376-290-24 (56.5%) in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. He also is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, going 535-450-30 on his against-the-spread NFL picks from 2017-22, returning $3,532 to $100 players. Moreover, White is on an incredible 60-22-2 roll on picks involving the Packers.

Raiders vs. Packers spread: Las Vegas -1

Raiders vs. Packers over-under: 44.5 points

Raiders vs. Packers money line: Green Bay +107, Las Vegas -127

GB: Packers are 4-6 on the road since the start of 2022

LV: Raiders have been outscored by 39 points so far this season

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Jordan Love, in his first season as the team's starter, continues to improve and is coming off his best completion percent as a starter. Love connected on 23 of 36 pass attempts (63.9%) for 246 yards and two passing touchdowns and one rushing score last week against the Detroit Lions. He will look for his third game in a row with both a passing and a rushing touchdown. He will also look for his third road game in a row with three or more touchdown passes and a 100-plus rating.

Running back Aaron Jones (questionable) has 50 or more yards from scrimmage in three of his past four games on the road. In his last meeting against the Raiders, Jones had 83 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown reception. He has played well on Monday Night Football and has 512 yards from scrimmage (128 per game) and eight touchdowns in his past four Monday games. In just two games played this season, Jones is still among the team's top receivers with three catches for 82 yards (27.3 average) and one touchdown, with a long reception of 51 yards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Raiders can cover

Running back Josh Jacobs led Las Vegas with a season-high 139 yards from scrimmage, including a career-high 81 receiving yards, in last week's loss to the Chargers. Jacobs also had his first rushing touchdown of the season and had a season-best eight catches. He will look for his third game in a row with 80 or more yards from scrimmage. In his last meeting with Green Bay, he rushed for 124 yards.

Wide receiver Davante Adams is questionable, but is expected to face his former team for the first time. He will look for his fifth game in a row with six or more catches and fourth in a row with 75 or more receiving yards. Adams has a touchdown reception in two of his past three games and will look for his fifth game in a row on Monday Night Football with 115 or more receiving yards. He has 31 career receiving touchdowns in primetime, tied with Antonio Brown for fourth-most all-time. See which team to pick here.

