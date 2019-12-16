Monday Night Football odds, line, spread: Saints vs. Colts picks, predictions from expert who's 26-14

The NFC South-champion New Orleans Saints hope to bounce back from a tough loss when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New Orleans (10-3) had a chance to move into the top spot in the conference last Sunday, but the Saints were edged 48-46 by San Francisco at home after squandering an early 13-point lead. The Saints, who have suffered two of their three losses this year at the Superdome, dropped down to the third seed in the NFC playoff picture and will need victories and help the rest of the way in order to receive a first-round bye.

Saints vs. Colts spread: New Orleans -9

Saints vs. Colts over-under: 46.5 points

Saints vs. Colts money line: New Orleans -429, Indianapolis +330

IND: RB Marlon Mack has 205 carries this season without a fumble

NO: QB Drew Brees has thrown one interception in his last five games

Hartstein knows Brees threw five touchdown passes last week against the 49ers to extend his record total of most games with at least four TD tosses to 11. Brees joined Mark Malone, Mark Rypien and Aaron Rodgers as the only players in the Super Bowl era with five scoring passes and a rushing touchdown in the same game. His top receiver, Michael Thomas is 23 receptions away from breaking the NFL record for most in a season (143) set in 2003 by Indianapolis' Marvin Harrison.

Another of Brees' favorite targets is questionable to play on Monday Night Football, as tight end Jared Cook exited the loss to San Francisco after suffering a concussion on his second TD catch of the game and has been limited in practice. Nevertheless, the Saints are still 5-1 to win it all, according to the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds.

Despite its offensive ability, New Orleans is no guarantee to cover the Saints vs. Colts spread on Monday Night Football.

That's because Indianapolis owns one of the top rushing attacks in the league. Even though they gained only 66 yards on the ground against the Buccaneers, the Colts rank sixth with an average of 133.4 per contest.

The return of Mack should help the team continue its success running the ball. Mack, who missed two games with a broken hand before carrying 13 times for 38 yards and a touchdown versus Tampa Bay, needs nine yards to eclipse the career-high he set last season (908) and 100 to reach 1,000 for the first time.

