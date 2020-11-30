Russell Wilson can strengthen his case to win the NFL MVP award when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks' quarterback led the league in touchdown passes (30) and was second in passing yards (2,986) entering the week. His passer rating of 111.5 ranked third in the NFL and would be a career-high. On Monday, Wilson takes on a good Eagles pass defense that ranks 10th in the league against the pass (342.7 passing yards allowed per game).

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Seattle is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Eagles odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 49. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Seahawks picks or NFL predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's all-time No. 1 NFL expert, Mike Tierney, has to say.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He prefers to evaluate each game from the underdog's point of view and has used that philosophy to dominate the NFL, going 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018. Tierney entered the 2020 season with a 282-222 record at SportsLine (2016-19) on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players.

He also has had a sharp eye for the tendencies of the Seahawks, posting a stunning 16-7 record in his last 23 against-the-spread picks involving Seattle. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has locked in on Seahawks vs. Eagles from every angle and released a confident against-the-spread pick. You can visit SportsLine now to see it. Here are several NFL betting lines from William Hill and trends for Eagles vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Eagles spread: Seattle -6.5

Seahawks vs. Eagles Over-Under: 49

Seahawks vs. Eagles moneyline: Seattle -280, Philadelphia +240

SEA: QB Russell Wilson leads the NFL in touchdown passes (30)

PHI: Defense ranks second in the league in sacks (34)

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle is strong in primetime games. Since Pete Carroll took over as coach in 2010, the Seahawks are 32-8-1 under the lights, outscoring opponents 1,085-716. They also are 10-2 on Monday Night Football over that time.

In addition, Seattle has dominated the series against Philadelphia recently. The Seahawks have won six in a row against the Eagles and eight of the last nine. The last time these teams met, in last year's wild card matchup in Philadelphia, Seattle won 17-9.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has one of the best pass defenses in the league. The Eagles allow just 209.3 passing yards per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL. One of the secrets to their success is their pass rush. Philadelphia has 34 sacks this season, second only to Pittsburgh's 38.

In addition, the Eagles face the worst defense in the NFL. The Seahawks are last in the league in total defense (434.9 total yards allowed per game) and pass defense (343.7 passing yards per game). They also give up 28.7 points per game; only three teams allow more.

How to make Seahawks vs. Eagles picks

Tierney is leaning Under on the total, and he's also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it here.

Who wins Eagles vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Seahawks spread you should jump on, all from the NFL expert who's 16-7 in his last 23 picks involving Seattle, and find out.