A primetime NFC showdown has the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) visiting the Minnesota Vikings (2-4) on Monday Night Football. The 49ers were handed its first loss of the season in Week 6 after the Cleveland Browns narrowly topped San Francisco, 19-17. After starting the campaign 0-3, the Vikings have won two of their last three games. Last week, Minnesota beat the Chicago Bears, 19-13. Deebo Samuel (shoulder) is out, while running back Christian McCaffrey (oblique) is questionable for the 49ers.

Kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a seven-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. 49ers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43. Before making any 49ers vs. Vikings picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving the Vikings.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Those selections formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1. In addition, Hartstein has gone an amazing 40-16-2 on his last 58 picks involving the Vikings, returning $2,176. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on 49ers vs. Vikings and just revealed its picks and predictions. Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for 49ers vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -7

Vikings vs. 49ers Over/Under: 43 points

Vikings vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -303, Minnesota +238

MIN: Vikings are 3-3 against the spread this season

SF: Francisco is 4-1-1 against the spread this season



Why 49ers can cover

The 49ers are one of the most explosive offensive groups in the league. San Francisco ranks sixth in the NFL in total offense (371.3), 13th in passing offense (223), and third in rushing offense (148.3). Quarterback Brock Purdy plays with strong command and rhythm on a consistent basis. Purdy is 11th in passing yards (1,396) and fifth in passing touchdowns (10).

Receiver Brandon Aiyuk excels in this offense due to his smooth route-running and shifty moves after the catch. The Arizona State product has reeled in 25 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns. The 25-year-old has recorded 100-plus yards in two matchups this season.

Why Vikings can cover

The Vikings rank 12th in total offense (338.7) but third in passing offense (263.7). Quarterback Kirk Cousins possesses the field vision and velocity to make strong throws. The four-time Pro Bowler is second in passing yards (1,679) and tied for first in passing touchdowns (14). Cousins has also thrown for at least 300 yards in three games this season.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson has strong hands and thrives as a blocker. Hockenson owns a superb feel for coverages and can do damage after the catch. The Iowa product has 36 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Hockenson had six catches for 50 yards in his last game.

How to make 49ers vs. Vikings picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins 49ers vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see 49ers vs. Vikings picks, all from the expert who is on an amazing 40-16 run on picks involving Minnesota, and find out.