The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to rebound from a frustrating opening game loss when they take on the rival Cleveland Browns in one of two Monday Night Football matchups during the Week 2 NFL schedule. The Browns (1-0) started the season on a high note by crushing last year's AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals, 24-3, last Sunday. The Steelers (0-1), meanwhile, dropped a 30-7 decision to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Pittsburgh has won three of the last four meetings with Cleveland.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a two-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 38. Before making any Steelers vs. Browns picks or NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, considering his mastery of the Steelers.

Here are several NFL odds and trends for Browns vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Browns spread: Browns -2

Steelers vs. Browns over/under: 38 points

Steelers vs. Browns money line: Browns -133, Steelers +113

CLE: Browns were 3-6 on the road in 2022

PIT: Steelers have won 19 of their last 20 home games against the Browns

Steelers vs. Browns live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland is looking to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 1993. The Browns are led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, who had 199 total yards, including 154 passing, and two touchdowns with one interception last week. He has 225 or more passing yards and two touchdown passes in each of two career starts against Pittsburgh. He had 274 total yards, including 230 passing, in his last meeting against the Steelers.

Running back Nick Chubb led Cleveland with 106 yards rushing, including 127 yards from scrimmage last week. It was his 20th career game with 125 or more yards from scrimmage, tied for the third-most in the NFL since 2018. He had 100 or more yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in both games against Pittsburgh last season. Chubb has been dominant against AFC North opponents, registering 95 or more scrimmage yards in six of his past seven games versus divisional foes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Steelers can cover

Quarterback Kenny Pickett will look to improve on last week's performance, which saw him throw one touchdown pass, but also two interceptions. He completed 31 of 46 pass attempts (67.4%) for 232 yards, the third-most among all quarterbacks in Week 1. In his last meeting against the Browns, he passed for 195 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions. He has three touchdowns and no interceptions in four career starts against AFC North opponents and is 3-1 as a starter in primetime with a completion percent of 65 or better in three of four games.

Also helping power the Steelers' offense is running back Najee Harris. He has 477 yards from scrimmage (119.3 per game) in four career games against Cleveland, with a rushing touchdown in each game. He will look for his seventh game in a row in which he has reached the end zone against a divisional opponent. In three Monday Night Football matchups, he has 323 yards from scrimmage (107.7 per game) with a touchdown in each game. See which team to pick here.

