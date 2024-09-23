The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) will visit the Buffalo Bills (2-0) in an AFC showdown as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Jaguars will likely come out aggressive in this matchup as they look to avoid an 0-3 start. Last week, the Cleveland Browns beat Jacksonville, 18-13. On the other sideline, the Bills are rolling. In Week 2, Buffalo blew out the Miami Dolphins, 31-10, on Thursday Night Football.

Kickoff from at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. Bills odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Mike is 154-124-9 in the NFL the past two seasons, returning $1,586 to $100 players. Tierney also has a strong read on the Jags. In fact, he is 41-18 (+2161) on his last 59 NFL picks in games involving Jacksonville.

Now, Tierney has locked in on Jaguars vs. Bills and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and sports betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Bills vs. Jaguars:

Jaguars vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -5.5

Jaguars vs. Bills over/under: 45.5 points

Jaguars vs. Bills money line: Buffalo -250, Jacksonville +203

BUF: Bills have hit the 2Q money line in 10 of their last 19 games

JAX: Jaguars have covered the 1H spread in 13 of their last 21 games

Why the Bills can cover

The Bills are averaging 299.5 yards of total offense, but rank third in the league in points per game (32.5). Bills quarterback Josh Allen owns a rocket of an arm to deliver any throw with the athleticism to pick up yards with his feet as well.

The 28-year-old is 31-of-42 (73.8%) for 371 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He also has 41 rushing yards and two scores. Running back James Cook is an agile ball-carrier with the home-run ability. The Georgia product has 149 rushing yards, 49 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. In his last outing, Cook had 78 rushing yards, 17 receiving yards and three scores.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville has a solid group of pass-catchers. Rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has the speed to be a viable vertical threat. The LSU product is leading the team in receiving yards (141) with six receptions and one score. In his last contest, Thomas Jr. had four catches for 94 yards.

Receiver Gabe Davis came over in the offseason as a free agent. He is another player who can help push the ball downfield and track the deep ball well. The UCF product is second on the team in receiving yards (105) with six receptions. He's totaled 40-plus receiving yards in back-to-back games.

How to make Jaguars vs. Bills picks

