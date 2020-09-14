The first week of the 2020 NFL schedule wraps up with a battle of AFC rivals as the Tennessee Titans visit the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 10:20 p.m. ET. The Titans are coming off a breakout season in which they won five of seven down the stretch to earn a wild-card berth and parlayed it into a spot in the AFC Championship Game.

The rebuilding Broncos finished 7-9 and ended their season with a 4-1 mark behind the promising play of rookie quarterback Drew Lock, who appears to be a franchise centerpiece moving forward. Tennessee is a three-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 41 in the latest Titans vs. Broncos odds from William Hill. Before making any Broncos vs. Titans picks of your own, make sure you see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He prefers to evaluate each game from the underdog's point of view and has used that philosophy to dominate the NFL, going 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018.

All-time at SportsLine (2016-19), Tierney is 282-222 on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players. He's also had a keen eye for the tendencies of these clubs, posting 16-8 record on against-the-spread picks involving the Titans or Broncos. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has locked in Titans vs. Broncos and released a confident against-the-spread pick. You can only find it here. Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Titans vs. Broncos:

Titans vs. Broncos spread: Titans -3

Titans vs. Broncos over/under: 41 points

Titans vs. Broncos money line: Titans -135, Broncos +115

TEN: Titans are 5-1 against the spread in their past six road games

DEN: Broncos are 5-2 against the spread as a home underdog

Why the Titans can cover

Tierney knows the Titans are eager to build on a season that saw them reach the AFC title game for the first time in 17 years. Their nucleus remains intact thanks in large part to the recent contract signed by stalwart Derrick Henry, who led the NFL in rushing with 1,540 yards last season. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal in the offseason.

The Titans also secured the services of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the former Miami Dolphins castoff who appeared to find a career resurgence after taking over for the since-departed Marcus Mariota. The Titans went 7-3 in games he started, as he completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 22 touchdowns and 9.6 yards per attempt. His four-year contract has $91 million guaranteed.

Moreover, the defense got a boost with the late addition of coveted free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who signed for one year.

Why the Broncos can cover

Even so, the Broncos made plenty of key acquisitions of their own and have confidence from their dominant performance against the Titans in Denver last year. Their defense held Henry to a season-low 28 yards on 15 carries while pitching a shutout. They also forced seven sacks and three interceptions. The first two picks came from Mariota, who lost his starting job following the dismal outing. Tennessee finished with just 204 yards of total offense.

The Broncos will be hurt by the loss of linebacker Von Miller, the eight-time Pro Bowler who is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. But their additions include five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey, whom they obtained in an off-season trade with the Titans. Casey has vowed to have a big game against his former team in his debut for Denver.

How to make Titans vs. Broncos picks for Monday Night Football

Tierney has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins Titans vs. Broncos? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Titans vs. Broncos spread you should jump on Monday Night Football, all from the NFL expert who's brought in over $3,700 to $100 players and is 16-8 on picks involving Tennessee or Denver, and find out.

