Monday Night Football odds, line: Titans vs. Texans picks, top predictions from proven expert who's 15-7 on Tennessee games

Few teams in the NFL have been as unpredictable as the Tennessee Titans, a .500 squad that has looked like a playoff team at times, but has also struggled against inferior teams. They travel to NRG Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football to take on the Houston Texans, who have won seven straight to take control of the AFC South, but have been pushed to the brink by mediocre competition the last two games. Houston is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Texans odds, down two from the opening line, while the Over-Under is 42.5, up one from the open. Before you make any plays on this Monday Night Football clash, be sure to see the Titans vs. Texans picks and predictions from SportsLine's RJ White.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season, returning $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The renowned prognosticator has also cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest two of the last three years and now turned his eye toward Monday Night Football. He is riding a strong 15-7 record handicapping the Titans, which includes nailing his past three selections. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has analyzed Texans vs. Titans on Monday Night Football from every angle and locked in a strong spread pick. You can only see it at SportsLine.

White knows that Houston carries a two-game lead in the AFC South over Tennessee. It's finding ways to win, evidenced by last week's 23-21 victory over the Redskins despite three turnovers and only 320 yards gained. Now the Texans face a Titans team it's covered against in 11 of the last 15 meetings.

The defense is a big reason for that. Houston ranks No. 7 in the NFL at just 96 rushing yards allowed per game. The Texans are also 12th in passing defense at 255 yards per game. Four times during their seven-game win streak, the Texans have held opponents to 17 points or fewer, including an impressive 20-7 win over the Jaguars.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has passed for 2,597 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Of his 303 targets this season, 96 of them have been to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The two-time Pro Bowler has 68 catches for 950 yards and eight touchdowns, ranking in the top 10 in all three categories.

But just because Houston is on a roll doesn't mean it will cover against a Titans team that dismantled the Patriots 34-10 two weeks ago.

White knows the Titans have already upset the Texans once this season, using a strong defensive effort to knock off Houston as 3.5-point underdogs in Nashville in Week 2. The key for the Titans staying within the Monday Night Football spread is their No. 2 scoring defense, allowing a scant 18.9 points per game.

Tennessee sacked Watson four times in the first meeting, forced two fumbles, and recorded an interception in the 20-17 win. And the Titans will again look to disrupt a Houston offense that has only scored more than 23 points in one game since Week 4. Plus, the Titans have beaten the Patriots (34-10) and Cowboys (28-14), both potentially playoff-bound, in the last three weeks.

We can tell you White is leaning under for Texans vs. Titans, but he's found a crucial X-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who covers in Texans vs. Titans? And what crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Monday, all from the top NFL analyst who's an outstanding 15-7 on spread picks involving the Titans, and find out.