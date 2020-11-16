NFC North rivals heading in opposite directions meet on Monday Night Football when the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. After starting the season 5-1, the offensively-challenged Bears (5-4) have lost three straight games and trail division-leading Green Bay (6-2) in the NFC North. They are coming off a 24-17 loss at Tennessee. Meanwhile, the Vikings (3-5), led by running back Dalvin Cook, have won back-to-back games and enter Monday's game off a 34-20 victory over Detroit.

Vikings vs. Bears spread: Minnesota -3

Vikings vs. Bears over-under: 43.5 points

Vikings vs. Bears money line: Minnesota -175, Chicago +155

MIN: Running back Dalvin Cook leads NFL in rushing (122.6 yards per game)

CHI: Linebacker Roquan Smith ranks fourth in the league in tackles

Why the Vikings can cover

Cook is playing at an MVP level. Entering the week, the fourth-year vet from Florida State led the league in rushing yards (858) and rushing touchdowns (12). He is on pace for 25 rushing touchdowns, which would be the most since LaDainian Tomlinson's 28 rushing touchdowns in his 2006 MVP season.

In addition, Minnesota faces a struggling Chicago offense that is one of the worst in the NFL. The Bears rank 29th in total offense (317.8 yards per game) and scoring offense (19.8 points per game). They also are next-to-last in yards per play (4.8) and last in rushing yards per game (82.3).

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago has the defense to keep Cook in check. Last week, the Bears faced another elite back, Tennessee's Derrick Henry, and limited him to 68 rushing yards and 3.2 yards per carry. On the season, Chicago is allowing just 4.1 yards per carry, which ranks 11th in the league.

In addition, the Bears have dominated the series against Minnesota recently. Chicago has won the last four meetings against the Vikings and haven't lost to Minnesota since Week 17 of the 2017 season.

The Bears' average margin of victory in those four games has been 7.8 points.

